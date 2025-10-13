Sharjah, The third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah concluded on Sunday with resounding success, cementing its position as the region’s premier event for the fragrance industry.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 10-day exhibition drew large crowds of visitors eager to explore the latest innovations in perfumes and oud and to celebrate this timeless art. In response to strong public demand, evening operating hours were extended to maximise engagement opportunities for exhibitors and enhance the visitor experience.

This year’s edition achieved a record 50 percent growth in participation over the previous year, featuring over 150 exhibitors representing 500 prominent brands alongside major local, regional, and global fragrance companies.

It attracted substantial international participation with brands from key countries including Turkey, China, and India, along with a notable presence from Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The broad participation underscores the exhibition’s growing significance as a strategic platform for the luxury fragrance industry.

In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre, said the exhibition’s exceptional growth is a testament to the strong trust regional and global companies place in Sharjah’s trade fairs, which have positioned the emirate as a leading economic destination.

“Expo Centre Sharjah continues to play its role as a global business platform by providing an ideal environment for establishing strategic partnerships and market expansion opportunities. It continues to empower SMEs and entrepreneurs, the driving force of the perfume and oud sector, by enabling them to connect, grow, and compete on an international scale,” he added.

Al Midfa noted that fostering direct engagement between innovators and consumers, combined with the exchange of global expertise within a single platform, defines the exhibition’s core value and reinforces its role as a major commercial event driving economic diversification and sustainable growth.

The 3rd Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition served as a distinctive showcase of the art of perfumery, bringing together the heritage of oud, incense, and oriental fragrances that reflect the cultural essence of the region.

It offered a dynamic venue for knowledge exchange between generations, blending traditional expertise with contemporary vision. This interaction contributed to raising awareness about the importance of preserving the valuable heritage of oriental perfumery and presenting it to the world in innovative ways.

The Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes Platform, a strategic initiative launched by the Sharjah Chamber to support Emirati talents in the perfume industry, delivered a strong showing at the exhibition. The Platform created a strategic gateway for young Emirati entrepreneurs to showcase and validate their innovations within a live market environment while expanding their client base and market reach. It attracted strong visitor turnout, marking a strategic move toward developing globally competitive Emirati brands.

The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition introduced exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 50 percent on a wide selection of premium products presented by major fragrance and oud brands, which further enhanced visitor engagement. These offers covered a curated selection of high-end perfumes, premium oud, incense, aromatic oils, and limited releases.

Renowned Gulf-based perfume houses and retailers competed to introduce exclusive collections of high-end perfumes, complemented by premium oud and heritage-inspired scents, at competitive pricing, reinforcing the exhibition’s reputation as a premier marketplace for the fragrance industry.