Emirates NBD’s profit surges 92% to AED 17.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023 on significant loan growth, a stable low-cost funding base, increased transaction volumes and substantial recoveries. Q3-23 profit exceeded AED 5 billion for the third consecutive quarter reflecting a buoyant regional economy. Emirates NBD’s market-leading deposit franchise grew AED 67 billion, including AED 33 billion of low-cost Current and Savings Accounts in 2023. Strong Retail lending momentum, coupled with landmark multinational-customer deals drove a healthy 8% loan growth. All business units delivered higher income. Emirates NBD is the Principal Banking Partner for COP28. The Group successfully launched its Sustainable Finance Framework and raised USD 750 million with the largest green bond ever issued by a regional bank, helping our customers align to UAE Vision 2030.

Key Highlights – 9M’23

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director said:

Emirates NBD’s profit hit a record high of AED 17.5 billion for the first nine months of 2023, reflecting the Group’s increasing regional presence and leading digital capabilities.

The buoyant economy, coupled with our focus on service excellence through new product and service delivery, is propelling growth.

We expanded our branch network to 13 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is helping drive a 26% y-o-y increase in lending across Corporate and Retail banking.

We boosted lending to Small and Medium Enterprises by 34% in the UAE, supporting this important sector and bedrock of the economy.

We pledged our commitment to Net Zero 2050 and Gender Balance goals in the UAE and are proud to be the Principal Banking Partner of COP28.”

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

Emirates NBD’s profit surges 92% in the first nine months of 2023 on significant loan growth, a stable low-cost funding base, increased transaction volumes and substantial recoveries.

We delivered an impressive 8% loan growth on strong Retail lending momentum coupled with the Corporate Bank closing landmark deals for large multinational customers.

Our market-leading deposit franchise grew AED 67 billion including AED 33 billion of low-cost Current and Savings Accounts.

We successfully rolled out the ‘ENBD X’ mobile banking app using latest technology, security and user experience trends, propelling it to the number one banking app in the region.

We expanded our digital wealth platform, giving customers access to more than 11,000 global equities, and enhanced our Priority offering for ultra-high-net-worth customers, which helped drive 28% growth in Assets Under Management.”

Patrick Sullivan, Group Chief Financial Officer said:

Quarterly profit exceeded AED 5 billion for the third consecutive quarter as all business units generated a substantial increase in income.

The Group’s low-cost Current and Savings Account deposit base was stable in the third-quarter, enabling the Bank to benefit from higher interest rates.

Group’s low-cost Current and Savings Account deposit base was stable in the third-quarter, enabling the Bank to benefit from higher interest rates. The Group’s strong capital base enabled the balance sheet to grow 13%, to AED 836 billion, in 2023.

Emirates NBD’s strength is recognised by Fitch, being one of only three UAE banks to have an investment grade unsupported Viability Rating.

The Group successfully launched its Sustainable Finance Framework and raised USD 750 million with the largest green bond ever issued by a regional bank, helping our customers align to UAE Vision 2030.”

Business Performance

Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM) continued its excellent performance with its highest ever nine-month revenue, strongest ever acquisition, and substantial growth in balance sheet.

Lending increased 16% by AED 15 billion and Deposits grew by AED 29 billion in first nine months of 2023 with a strong CASA to Deposits ratio of 78%

One-third market share of UAE Credit Card spend as card spend grew 28% y-o-y

Income grew 36% on the back of record volumes, improved margins and highest ever non-funded income

‘ENBD X’ mobile banking app successfully rolled out, using latest technology, security and user experience trends, propelling it to the #1 banking app in the region

Signature by Priority Banking launched offering ultra-high-net-worth customers unrivalled benefits, services and privileges

AUMs grew by an impressive 28% in 2023 on the back of the Digital wealth platform expansion, reflecting Emirates NBD’s full-service platform giving customers access to over 11,000 global equities

Corporate and Institutional Banking strengthened its strategic partnership with major Government entities and Corporates by enhancing digitized service platforms

Profitability jumped 104% due to significant growth in revenue on increased lending activity, higher cross-sell across products and strong recoveries

Corporate lending (ex. Sovereign) up 15% on strong origination throughout region in Manufacturing, Trade, Transport, Communication and conglomerates

Landmark corporate deals including AED 10 billion hybrid Credit Facilities and USD 3.5 billion revolving Credit Facility closed for large multinational customers

‘Emirates NBD Pay’, our Merchant Acquiring service, onboarded more than 20 clients, with over AED 3.5 billion transaction value since launch

ESG-Linked Supply Chain Finance Programme launched in collaboration with Emirates Global Aluminium

Global Markets and Treasury delivered an outstanding performance, generating almost AED 3 billion in income in the first nine months of 2023.

Income grew by 186% driven by favourable Balance Sheet positioning coupled with a significant increase in banking book investment income

The trading desk reported robust numbers with Foreign Exchange trading posting 89% growth

Sales delivered strong growth, driven by Foreign Exchange and Structured products

Group Funding issued a USD 750 million green bond, the largest ever from a regional bank

DenizBank profit up 63% to AED 1.9 billion helped by higher income and strong recoveries

Outlook

GCC economies have been resilient against a weaker global backdrop and higher interest rates. PMI surveys indicate robust activity in non-oil sectors in the first half of 2023 across the region. Emirates NBD Research revised up their forecast for UAE non-oil GDP growth to 5.0% this year, from 3.5% previously, with their forecast for UAE growth in 2023 adjusted to 2.9% on the expectation of a contraction in hydrocarbon GDP. The UAE’s national energy strategy expects up to AED 200 billion of investment as it triples the contribution of renewable energy by 2030. Other economic sectors such as tourism are flourishing with Dubai tourist numbers recovering to pre-pandemic levels. In the wider MENAT region, Egypt continues to explore asset sales reflecting their commitment to revamp the economy and Türkiye increased interest rates to help address inflation.

Awards:

Emirates NBD won Best Bank in the Middle East , Best Bank in the UAE and Best Bank for ESG in the UAE at the Euromoney Excellence Awards 2023

, and at the Euromoney Excellence Awards 2023 Emirates NBD won Best Bank in the Middle East by Euromoney’s Real Estate Awards 2023

by Emirates NBD won Middle East's Best Private Bank for Digital and Best Domestic Private Bank in the UAE by Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023

and by Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023 Emirates NBD won Innovation in Digital Banking Awards in the Middle East Category by The Banker

by The Banker Emirates NBD won Best Private Bank Digital Solutions for Clients in the Middle East and UAE by Global Finance World’s Best Private Banks Awards 2023

by Global Finance World’s Best Private Banks Awards 2023 Emirates NBD KSA won Best Foreign Bank in KSA by International Finance Awards, Most Innovative Retail Bank – Saudi Arabia 2022 by Global Economics Awards and Best Green Building Initiative – Banking KSA 2022 by the International Finance Awards

by International Finance Awards, by Global Economics Awards and by the International Finance Awards Emirates NBD Capital secured 16 prestigious awards at the Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Awards 2023

Emirates NBD was named the UAE’s most valuable banking brand and MENA’s third most valuable banking brand, with a value of USD 3.89 billion, in The Banker’s 2023 brand valuation

and MENA’s third most valuable banking brand, with a value of USD 3.89 billion, in The Banker’s 2023 brand valuation Emirates NBD won Grand Prix in Glass: The Award for Change for Emirati Women’s Day Campaign at the Dubai Lynx Awards 2023

for Emirati Women’s Day Campaign at the Dubai Lynx Awards 2023 Emirates Islamic won Best Islamic Real Estate Deal at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023

Emirates Islamic won Most Innovative Islamic Bank in the UAE and Best Islamic SME Bank in the UAE at the International Finance Awards 2023

Emirates NBD has a leading retail banking franchise, with 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs in the UAE and overseas. It is a major player in the UAE corporate and retail banking arena, and has strong Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets & treasury and brokerage operations. The bank has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Bahrain, Russia and representative offices in China and Indonesia. For more information, please visit: www.emiratesnbd.com

