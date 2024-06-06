Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region has won major recognition at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, securing four major awards.

Emirates NBD was awarded ‘Middle East’s Best Bank for SMEs’ and ‘UAE’s Best Bank for SMEs’, for its efforts in empowering the SME segment by creating and offering more innovative tools that enable businesses and entrepreneurs of all sizes to successfully run their operations. Emirates NBD Business Banking operates as a one-stop-solution for UAE SMEs, catering to all their business requirements across multiple products and services across key trade corridors in the UAE, KSA and Egypt, making it the bank of choice for SME customers.

The bank was also named ‘UAE's Best Bank for Corporates’, for its commitment to driving innovation in Corporate Banking through co-created and integrated digital solutions. The bank pioneered the launch of instant banking services for corporate clients. This customer-centric initiative led to seamless integration into Emirates NBD’s digital banking ecosystem with businessONLINE, the bank’s world-class digital global cash management platform, offering clients a transformative banking experience.

In recognition of the bank’s capabilities in Wealth Management and Private Banking, Emirates NBD was named ‘Middle East's Best Bank for Wealth Management’. Providing clients world-class investment advisory services on par with international standards, Emirates NBD Wealth Management offers its customers the value-added advantage of in-depth knowledge of the region. Emirates NBD Private Banking serves High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals, families and select institutions with its comprehensive suite of bespoke investment advisory and wealth management solutions offering a best-in-class, tailored banking experience.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “We are honoured once again to receive four prestigious titles at this year’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence, a significant acknowledgment of our banking capabilities. It is truly gratifying to receive these awards, which validate our reputation as an innovation-driven, customer-focused bank and reflect the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering exceptional financial solutions and support to our clients. As Emirates NBD upholds its position as a market leader, we will persist in striving for excellence, setting new industry benchmarks, and enhancing the banking experience for all our customers.”

The prestigious recognition at the Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024 is the latest in a series of accolades received by the bank. Emirates NBD was awarded ‘Best Bank in the Middle East’, ‘Best Bank in the UAE’, ‘Middle East’s Best for Digital’ and ‘Best Bank for ESG in the UAE’ at the 2023 edition of the Euromoney Awards for Excellence. The bank was also lauded for its strides in the digitisation of banking services within the UAE and wider region and named ‘Middle East’s Best for Digital’ at the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023. Emirates NBD Capital, the Investment Banking arm of Emirates NBD, won 16 prestigious awards at the annual Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards including notable house award wins for ‘Regional Investment Bank of the Year’, ‘Local Equity Capital Markets House of the Year’, ‘Loan House of the Year’, and ‘Islamic Syndications House of the Year’.

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2024, total assets were AED 902 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 246 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 858 branches and 4,450 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

asda’a bcw

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com