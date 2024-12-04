A new Emirati-only rewards app provides fast-track access to services and spotlights savings

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region has bolstered its offerings for UAE Nationals, introducing a full suite of new, tailored offerings and services to empower UAE Nationals through its ‘Emirati Package’.

The bespoke brand campaign by Emirates NBD caters to the financial needs of the bank’s Emirati customers under the tagline “Ramsatna Wehda” or “We speak your language.” The Emirati Package has been further enhanced in perspective of diversified needs with respect to accounts, loans, wealth management, cards and rewards.

As the UAE’s leading national banking group, Emirates NBD has a deep commitment to the local community, leading to the revamped Emirati Package. All Emirati customers with a salary of AED 30,000 and above or an account balance of AED 300,000 will receive Priority Banking premium services with a dedicated relationship manager to cater to all their financial needs.

The family story: An attractive proposition for family savings

Emirates NBD recognises the prime importance that Emirati customers attach to savings, family and preparing for the future. To encourage the habit of saving, the bank is now offering interest on the pooled balances on Family Savings Accounts. An attractive rate of up to 2.75% per annum will be offered on family pooled balances in these accounts.

In addition, Emirates NBD has launched the Emirati Millionaire Account, including two AED 5 million winners per year and other exclusive monthly prizes for account holders. This marks Emirates NBD’s Emirati Millionaire Account to be the single largest prize money programme exclusively for Emiratis in the UAE.

Based on the bank’s insight into the banking and lifestyle needs of Emirati customers, Emirates NBD has focused on providing preferential pricing for loans. The bank ensures that UAE National customers benefit from the best rates available for personal, auto and home loans. A key milestone is the introduction of commercial loans that allow Emirati customers to invest in buildings, warehouses and groups of villas, helping them expand their wealth and asset base.

Wealth management: An exclusive fund for local equity investment

Another integral offering in the Emirati Package by Emirates NBD includes a strong emphasis on wealth management. The bank has introduced an exclusive investment fund designed specifically for local equity investments with special pricing for Emirati customers in addition to being able to opportunistically choose from and invest in a broad suite of other regional and global investment solutions across asset classes.

In another first, the bank is offering real estate advisory services for Emirati customers who are looking to invest in the UK, enabling them to access international opportunities to diversify their portfolios.

Cards: Exclusive offerings and benefits

Emiratis will also receive additional card offerings, including exclusive complimentary credit cards with incremental rewards and benefits across a range of premium co-branded products. New exclusive offers will be available only to Emirati cardholders, ensuring they receive added value that speaks to their lifestyle.

A rewards app with fast-track access

Based on independent research, Emirates NBD has identified that Emirati lifestyle is indeed distinctive. In response, the bank has introduced an exclusive Emirati rewards app filled with offers and discounts across sectors including retail, food and beverage, fitness and entertainment.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, commented: “We are pleased to enhance our bespoke offerings within the Emirati Package, targeting the financial needs, lifestyle and future portfolio diversification of Emiratis. As a homegrown national financial institution, we have curated our proposition to Emiratis based on our vast experience and research into their banking and lifestyle habits. With the new added offerings, we hope to empower UAE Nationals with exclusive solutions by anticipating their needs and offering an innovative, practical and insightful banking platform.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

