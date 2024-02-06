Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, is offering customers the chance to win prizes of more than AED 9 million when they grow their account balances with the bank. The promotional campaign, which commences this month and runs until 31 May 2024, is open to Emiratis, Expatriates and Business entities.

The bank is offering three customers with deposit balances of at least AED 500,000, in either the Current or Savings Accounts, an opportunity to win a grand prize of AED 1 million each. Every increase of AED 500,000 provides an additional chance to enter the draw.

Similarly, customers with account balances of at least AED 100,000, in either Current or Savings Accounts, have the opportunity to win from mega monthly prizes of 200 grams of gold. Every increase of AED 100,000 will provide an additional chance to enter the draw.

Emirati and Expatriate customers maintaining a balance of AED 25,000 or more in their Current or Savings Account stand a chance to win enticing prizes, including 20-gram gold pieces and shopping vouchers. Additionally, each incremental increase of AED 25,000 in their account balance will grant an extra entry into the draw. Whereas Business entities that maintain a balance of AED 50,000 or more in their Current or call account stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including 20 to 200 gram gold pieces. Additionally, each incremental increase of AED 50,000 in their account will grant an extra entry into the draw. The combined value of the mega monthly and Monthly prizes exceeds AED 6 million.

Commenting on the promotion, Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are excited to return with this campaign in 2024 as Emirates NBD continues its legacy of delivering exceptional rewards. The rewards and prizes are a testament to our unwavering dedication to our customers. Beyond providing world-class banking solutions, our campaign serves as a catalyst for fostering a culture of savings. At Emirates NBD, we are committed to empowering individuals and businesses with the knowledge of financial responsibility. A healthy account balance is not just a number; it is a shield for securing the future of our customers, their families, and businesses. This campaign is more than an opportunity; it is a journey towards instilling positive financial habits that pave the way for achieving life goals.”

Emirates NBD offers its customers a wide range of transactional and interest-bearing accounts, flexible fixed deposit products as well as award-winning online or mobile-based savings accounts to save and earn.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2023, total assets were AED 863 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 235 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 850 branches and 4,431 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Safa Yakoob

ASDA’A BCW

Safa.Yakoob@bcw-global.com