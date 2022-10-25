Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region has released an inspiring video for breast cancer awareness targeting people of determination (people with disabilities), specifically with hearing and speech impairments.

The centre piece of the campaign is a video featuring a lady speaking through sign language, with no subtitles, transitioning to her looking at the bottom of the screen where subtitles start to appear as she starts speaking with sign language. The video conveys that while the whole month of October focuses on breast cancer awareness and the importance of self-examination – this message often does not reach everyone.

The video emphasises that breast cancer does not discriminate, and neither should its communication. It leaves audiences with the incisive message that no one should be left behind in the fight against breast cancer and urges viewers to share the video further, especially with people of determination they may know.

Commenting on the campaign, Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer, Emirates NBD Group said, “As a bank that has always championed social causes and that is committed to inclusion, we are proud to bring to the limelight an important, less spoken about message. Through our video, we hope to make a difference and spread greater awareness about breast cancer to each and every individual, without discrimination. Our new campaign is well aligned with the bank's #TogetherLimitless platform that advocates for the social, financial and workplace inclusion of persons of determination.”

You can watch the video here and share to spread the word.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Guy6UhJFs4A

