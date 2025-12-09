Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced the launch of the Emirates NBD Voyager Mastercard credit card. Designed to redefine modern travel, this innovative proprietary credit card delivers a comprehensive and seamlessly integrated experience, providing end-to-end services across the entire journey.

The Voyager credit card arrives at a pivotal moment as the UAE’s travel and tourism industry surges, riding on a wave of strong post-pandemic recovery and evolving customer preferences. With the UAE’s affluent and tech-savvy population increasingly seeking curated travel experiences, outbound travel trends show remarkable growth. Market research reveals one in three UAE residents plan at least two international trips annually, with an increasing preference for family vacations spanning 9 to 15 days.

The card has been designed to serve a broad spectrum of traveller profiles, ranging from families and frequent business travellers to avid global explorers, and offering a tailored suite of features and services that elevate and simplify the travel experience. The Voyager credit card provides a comprehensive set of features and services including:

Competitive Rewards Structure

The Voyager card offers a market-leading rewards programme, enabling cardholders to earn up to 12 Voyager Miles on bookings made through the Voyager Travel Portal, up to 6 Voyager Miles on other travel-related expenditures worldwide, and 1 Voyager Mile on all retail purchase, making every expense count toward exciting travel rewards.

Dedicated Travel Booking Portal

Accessible through Emirates NBD’s online banking and mobile app, the Voyager Travel Portal serves as a one-stop solution for seamless travel planning, allowing cardholders to browse and book flights across major global airlines and reserve accommodation with premium international and regional hotel partners. Further, cardholders can maximise rewards by transferring Voyager Miles to leading airline frequent flyer programmes and hotel loyalty schemes worldwide for optimal redemption.

Integrated Travel Management Services

The card provides comprehensive support throughout the journey with best-in-class travel management services, including simplified visa processing powered by OneVasco, complimentary airport lounge access globally, extensive travel insurance including medical coverage, complimentary airport transfers, both domestic and international, fast-track immigration and meet-and-greet services and global connectivity solutions to keep travellers connected seamlessly.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Retail Products and RBWM Chief Digital Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “With the Emirates NBD Voyager Mastercard credit card, our goal is to simplify the travel process for our customers, offering both exceptional value and unparalleled convenience. Unlike traditional co-branded offerings, this card delivers a complete travel ecosystem, designed to cover various aspects of a traveller's journey. We believe it provides a distinct approach by integrating comprehensive services that address common travel needs, creating a more convenient and rewarding experience from take-off to touch down.”

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE and Oman at Mastercard, added: “At Mastercard, we are committed to empowering travellers with payment solutions that deliver convenience, value, and reliability at every stage of their journey. The Emirates NBD Voyager Mastercard sets a new standard for travel cards by combining seamless integration with exceptional rewards and services. Together, with Emirates NBD, we are redefining how UAE travellers connect with the world, ensuring every step of their journey is as rewarding as possible.”

For more information visit the link: emiratesnbd.com/voyager

Press release and image link: https://we.tl/t-5S3DI8OHU8

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

