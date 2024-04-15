First credit card in the region to offer exclusive experiences including complimentary access to top-tier beach clubs, wellness spas and gyms across the UAE

Cardholders can enjoy Plus Points earning of 5% on all retail transaction amount/purchase/ticket size above AED 5,000

Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has introduced the ‘Priority Banking Visa Infinite Credit Card’, an offering tailored to meet the exclusive lifestyle needs of its affluent Priority Banking clientele.

The proposition, launched in collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, offers a superior banking experience and enhanced value that matches the specific lifestyle needs of high-net-worth customers maintaining an average balance of AED 500,000 and above across deposits and investments.

The new proposition offers cardholders exclusive perks, unmatched by any other card in the market. These include complimentary visits to top-tier beach clubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites, Saadiyat Beach Club, WHITE Beach Dubai, to name a few. It also offers access to top-tier wellness spas and gyms across the UAE. Cardholders can enjoy invaluable lifestyle benefits such as 5% Plus Points on all spends above AED 5,000, access to over 1,000 premium lounges across 300 cities globally and discounts on movie experiences in Platinum 3D.

Additional card benefits include complimentary concierge service and rounds of golf cross select courses in the UAE and complimentary valet parking at a number of malls in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the announcement, Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “At Emirates NBD, we continuously strive to innovate and provide tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our discerning clientele. The Emirates NBD Priority Visa Credit Card is a testament to our commitment to excellence, offering exclusive benefits and personalised services to enhance our customers' lifestyles. With the UAE emerging as an attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals, we view this as an opportunity to further enrich our portfolio and cater to this emerging segment as well.”

He added, “Elevating our overall Priority Banking value proposition, this new offering will deliver exceptional value to our affluent client base in the form of distinguished lifestyle benefits and a competitive rewards program.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: "The Emirates NBD Priority Banking Visa Infinite credit card promises premium luxury experiences for high-net-worth individuals in the UAE. The card can be used at any of Visa’s 130 million merchant partner locations worldwide and transactions are protected by Visa’s trusted security technology. This latest launch represents our commitment to innovation and exclusivity, and Visa is delighted to partner with Emirates NBD in bringing this unique proposition to enhance the payment experience for the bank’s affluent customers."

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2023, total assets were AED 863 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 235 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 850 branches and 4,431 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.

