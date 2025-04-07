Ranked #1 global bank for number of LEED Platinum Branches - new achievement reinforces Emirates NBD’s global leadership in LEED

Emirates NBD Group recognised as the top organisation across both commercial and retail sectors in the Middle East for LEED Platinum ID+C

2025 is the 25th Anniversary of LEED - President and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and Green Building Certification Inc. visits Dubai, UAE to celebrate Emirates NBD’s significant milestone

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, further solidifies its global leadership in sustainable building practices by securing 25 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certifications in March 2025, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of LEED.

This remarkable achievement positions Emirates NBD as the top organisation across both the commercial and retail sectors in the Middle East, with the most Platinum projects certified under the LEED for Interior Design and Construction (ID+C), underscoring the bank’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and pioneering of green building, and aligns with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

To mark this significant milestone, Emirates NBD hosted an ‘Advancing Green Building Leadership Together’ event, with special guest Peter Templeton, President and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI).

Co-hosted by Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD and Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG, Emirates NBD, the event brought together leaders from government, real estate, and sustainability organisations, providing a platform for insightful discussion on the future of sustainable and environmentally conscious buildings, both globally and within the UAE.

Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD, said: "At Emirates NBD, sustainability is a cornerstone of our operations and strategy. In 2020, Emirates NBD was the first bank in the region to receive LEED Certification and we have since persevered to be the industry pioneer in green buildings. This month we have achieved 25 LEED Platinum certifications reaffirming our commitment to environmental leadership and positioning Emirates NBD as the top organisation for LEED Platinum ID+C in the Middle East and the #1 global bank for LEED Platinum Branches. This milestone reflects our alignment with the UAE’s vision for a greener, more sustainable future."

Peter Templeton, President and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), said: "The 25th anniversary of LEED marks a pivotal moment in the global green building movement as USGBC finalises the latest version of LEED - v5 - and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with Emirates NBD, an industry and sustainability leader. Their multiple LEED Platinum certifications demonstrate their commitment to corporate leadership, environmental responsibility, healthy workplaces and thriving communities.”

The LEED framework, developed by USGBC, is the most widely-used green building rating system, recognised for implementing sustainable strategies including energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, transportation and human experience. It provides a framework for healthy, highly-efficient and cost-saving sustainable buildings and has gained global recognition for its comprehensive approach to evaluating and certifying sustainable building practices.

Emirates NBD Group was the Principal Banking Partner for the 28th Edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, UAE in 2023 and is a key contributor to the UAE’s Sustainability Agenda. The Group is a signatory to the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge initiated by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in support of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Initiative.

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2024, total assets were AED 997 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 271 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 848 branches and 4,601 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.87 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com