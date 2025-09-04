Dubai, UAE – Emirates NBD (“the Bank”), a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has signed a USD 350 million aircraft financing deal with Emirates Airline. The facility supports the airline in the delivery of two Boeing 777-200LRF (Long Range Freighter) aircraft, further supporting Emirates SkyCargo’s fleet expansion and growth strategy, and reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s position as a centre for global trade and logistics.

This landmark transaction marks Emirates NBD’s first dedicated freighter mortgage style financing partnership with Emirates, secured after a competitive process, and builds on the long-standing partnership between both organisations. It also highlights the bank’s Aviation Desk sectoral expertise and capability to deliver tailored, large-scale aviation financing solutions, and its continued alignment with national strategic priorities and contribution to the UAE’s economic diversification efforts and GDP growth.

This milestone transaction also underscores Emirates NBD’s broader strategy to back critical infrastructure development in the UAE and deepen its longstanding partnership with Emirates, further strengthening trade flows across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas through Dubai’s strategic air corridor.

For Emirates, this deal represents the first time it uses a direct, mortgage style aircraft financing structure without a traditional offshore Special Purpose Company (SPC) setup, demonstrating the airline's strategic shift toward more streamlined financing approaches. For Emirates NBD, the transaction strengthens the bank's position as a key financial partner in aviation, expanding its aircraft financing expertise while supporting major UAE companies.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: "This landmark financing for Emirates Airline demonstrates Emirates NBD's continued commitment to supporting the core sectors that drive the UAE's economic vision. Our long-standing partnership with Emirates Airline, a key industry leader, is the result of our specialised capabilities in delivering flexible aviation finance solutions to our clients. We are pleased to close this transaction while contributing to the UAE’s growing standing as a global trade and logistics hub.”

Michael Doersam, Chief Financial & Group Services Officer, Emirates Group said: “Emirates has a robust financing track record and proven ability to access a wide range of funding avenues, and we are committed to developing innovative approaches to our long-term financing strategy. This milestone transaction with Emirates NBD represents our first financing secured against an aircraft with the bank, building on our established relationship and demonstrating confidence in our solid financial performance and profitable business model. This streamlined, cost-efficient solution provides greater operational control throughout the financing term, and our partnership with Emirates NBD establishes a precedent for future collaborations while demonstrating how bespoke financing solutions can effectively support our fleet expansion. It also supports D33’s vision by strengthening and scaling up the airline's capacity and connectivity to further optimise trade flows, consolidating Dubai’s competitive advantage on the world stage."

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Emirates Airline:

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, connecting businesses and travellers to more than 150 cities in over 80 countries through Dubai. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s, and now flies the Airbus A350, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features across its fleet. With a culturally diverse workforce, Emirates caters to its global customer base by delivering exceptional services and world-class products and has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky. For more information, visit emirates.com