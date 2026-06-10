Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, launched ‘Rewards Hub’ on its award- winning digital banking platform ENBD X. The newly integrated digital marketplace is designed to revolutionise how customers interact with rewards, travel, shopping, gifting and lifestyle experiences, bringing them all into a single unified ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions, Rewards Hub consolidates multiple lifestyle and commerce services directly within the ENBD X application, offering customers greater convenience, flexibility and choice.

The launch highlights Emirates NBD’s continued strategic focus on enhancing customer experience through innovation and ecosystem-led digital banking solutions. By seamlessly integrating travel, commerce, rewards and lifestyle offerings into a single experience, it elevates the ENBD X App into a highly personalised and versatile lifestyle companion for its active user base of over one million customers.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Retail Products and Chief Digital Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: "The launch of Rewards Hub marks another important step in our journey to transform ENBD X into a comprehensive lifestyle and financial ecosystem. Customers today expect seamless, personalised and value-driven digital experiences, and Rewards Hub has been designed to deliver exactly that through a single integrated platform.”

To celebrate the launch, Emirates NBD is offering exclusive promotional discounts. During the first month of the launch, customers will receive up to 15% off across flights, hotels, Apple Store products and local experiences. Additionally, Emirates NBD is introducing a promotional campaign where customers will stand a chance to win AED 10,000 weekly for 12 weeks.

Rewards Hub introduces a wide range of benefits designed to cater to diverse customer needs:

Seamless flight bookings

Customers can effortlessly search and book domestic and international flights directly through ENBD X with flexible payment options.

Hotel reservations

The platform allows users to book hotels worldwide with competitive rates, map-based discoveries, smart filters and flexible redemption capabilities.

Direct Apple Store integration

Customers can purchase Apple products directly via Rewards Hub using Plus Points, card payments or a combination of both.

Curated lifestyle experiences

The Hub features a dedicated marketplace featuring curated dining, attractions, entertainment and lifestyle experiences that customers can book directly through the platform.

Instant point transfers

The system enables instant conversion of Plus Points into airline miles and partner rewards, expanding redemption flexibility and value.

Digital gift cards

Customers can instantly purchase and redeem digital gift cards across leading retail and lifestyle brands.

Affiliate cashback marketplace

Customers can shop through partnered merchants and earn cashback seamlessly, creating additional value beyond traditional rewards programmes.

Personalised card deals

Customers can browse personalised Credit and Debit Card offers directly within ENBD X for easier access to ongoing merchant promotions and discounts.

To simplify the customer journey, the platform offers multiple flexible payment options. Users can choose to pay entirely by card, redeem accumulated points, use a ‘part payment’ model combining both cards and points or distribute the costs through easy installment plans.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, Emirates NBD remains at the forefront of innovation by creating digitally connected experiences that extend beyond banking, reinforcing ENBD X as one of the region’s leading lifestyle and financial super Apps.

Press release and image link: https://we.tl/t-TYy9WfQX0B2RiUM0

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As of 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bursonglobal.com