Cairo, Egypt: Emirates NBD - Egypt signs to the United Nation’s ‘Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs)’, an initiative launched by UN Women in collaboration with the UN Global Compact. This commitment reflects the bank's unwavering dedication to advancing gender equality and empowering women in both the workplace and society at large. By embracing these principles, Emirates NBD - Egypt aspires to cultivate a workplace culture that values inclusivity and diversity, thereby contributing to the country’s overarching mission of realizing the sustainable development goals outlined in Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Emirates NBD - Egypt's adoption of the WEPs aligns it with a global network dedicated to enhancing women's roles. With 43% of its workforce consisting of women and 20% of its leadership team being women, these principles serve as a potent catalyst for empowering women and advancing gender equality in both the workplace and society.

Amr El Shafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD - Egypt, stated; “At Emirates NBD Egypt, we profoundly believe in gender equality, and through the adoption of the UN’s Women’s Empowerment Principles, we reinforce our commitment to empowering women economically and socially. This strategically aligns with our vision for driving sustainable development and fostering inclusivity in the workplace, propelling societal advancement and boosting the Egyptian economy.”

He further emphasized, "Through proactive policies and initiatives, we ensure equal opportunities and promote gender equality, enhancing our organization's strategic growth and success”.

Amgad Doma, Head of the Strategy and Sustainability Sector at Emirates NBD - Egypt, remarked, “We are steadfastly committed to collaborating with organizations that align with the bank’s strategic objectives and contribute to their realization. Our partnership with UN Women marks a significant milestone in our journey towards gender equality in the workplace, a cornerstone of sustainable development. We are proud to be part of a global network dedicated to empowering women through education, training, professional development, and fostering equal opportunities for all”.

With Emirates NBD-Egypt joining the WEPs, it becomes part of this important momentum to advance women’s empowerment in the workplace, as the number of companies that have signed the principles reached 102 by the end of February 2024. UN Women Egypt partnered with the bank to support in effectively applying the principles of women’s empowerment. Additionally, UN Women Egypt provides technical support to WEPs signatories, including orientation sessions on how joining the WEPs and promoting gender equality can benefit their business, along with technical guidance on how to apply the seven principles of the WEPs.

The seven Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) encompass the key commitments of establishing an organizational commitment to achieving gender equality, treating all employees from both genders fairly and without discrimination, ensuring the health, safety and well-being of all female and male workers, promoting education, training and vocational development for women, achieving sustainable development for projects and practices related to supply chains and marketing that empower women, enhancing equality through community initiatives and awareness programs, and measuring the public reporting of progress in achieving gender equality with full transparency.