Cairo, Egypt: Emirates NBD Egypt has signed an EGP 3 billion financing agreement with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), to provide long-term credit facilities to support public transportation development projects in Egypt. This strategic funding comes as part of the bank’s commitment to strengthening key sectors, aligning with the state's vision to modernize transportation and elevate the quality of services provided to citizens.

The agreement was signed by Tamer Ragheb, Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Emirates NBD Egypt; and Eng. Tarek Hamed Goueili, Chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT). The signing took place in the presence of senior executives from the bank, headed by Moaaz Hashem, Head of Large Corporate Banking at Emirates NBD Egypt; Mona Osama, Head of Debt and Structured Finance at Emirates NBD Egypt; and Haidy Tarek, Senior Relationship Manager at Emirates NBD Egypt.

The financing reaffirms Emirates NBD Egypt’s leading role in supporting major national projects, aligning with its strategy to stimulate economic growth in accordance with Egypt’s Vision 2030. This agreement marks a strategic step towards developing the transportation sector, enhancing its efficiency, and driving a transformative shift in the transport system, ultimately improving the quality of life for citizens.

By signing this agreement, Emirates NBD Egypt underscores its strong commitment to supporting the state’s ambitious infrastructure development plans. The bank firmly believes that investment in transportation projects is a cornerstone for achieving a tangible and positive economic impact while also fostering sustainable development that benefits society as a whole. As part of this commitment, the bank continues to provide innovative financing solutions that advance public transport, drive economic growth, and contribute to Egypt’s broader development agenda.

This agreement comes as part of Emirates NBD Egypt’s ongoing efforts to support strategic sectors, particularly transportation, which is essential for holistic development. The bank remains dedicated to offering a diverse range of credit products and services, including short- and long-term loans, reaffirming its strong belief in the banking sector’s pivotal role in driving economic growth.