Cairo, Egypt: – In line with its expansion strategy in the Egyptian market, Emirates NBD Egypt has recently announced the opening of its newest branches in Mohandessin and Madinaty. The branches are the newest out of a total of 66 branches that serve clients across the republic.

The new branches aim at serving existing and new clients in Cairo and Giza, in addition to offering retail and banking services to individuals and corporates including business banking clients.

“The newly inaugurated branches bring total number of branches to 66 branches are a testament to our expansion plan in the Egyptian market since we started our investment in Egypt. We always seek to develop and update our banking services, as well as equipping all branches with technology and qualified employees; to ease clients’ processes and to meet all their needs,” said Mohamed Berro, CEO, Emirates NBD Egypt.

“The bank aims to expand its client base, covering all 27 governorates across Egypt to ensure a proper geographical presence and that our products are effectively offered in the highest quality possible to meet the needs of different segments across the country” added Mr. Berro.

Opening new branches aim to serve clients across the country ensuring their convenience and facilitating the conduct of transactions. All new branches are equipped with new ATMs for quick withdrawals and deposits to avoid in-branch crowding as much as possible.

In addition to, branches are operating an updated “Queuing System” to manage waiting areas and queue, with modern and luxuries lounges to accommodate the Priority Banking clients

Furthermore, Mohandessin branch is equipped with a phone line that directly connects to the customer service center in case of any.

