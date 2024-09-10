Cairo, Egypt – Emirates NBD Egypt announces it official membership in Chapter Zero Egypt to expedite the transition to a low-carbon sustainable economy and promote sustainability throughout the bank’s operations. Chapter Zero Egypt is the first association of its kind in Africa and the Middle East and a part of the Climate Governance Initiative (CGI), which was initiated by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This significant membership aligns with the bank’s strategic plan to integrate sustainability and green finance principles into its operations, reinforcing its leading position within the Egyptian banking sector.

Driven by a steadfast belief in the importance of striking a balance between economic growth and environmental consciousness, Emirates NBD Egypt aims to advance its sustainability endeavors within the local financial services sector by becoming a member in Chapter Zero Egypt. This goal will be achieved by adopting sustainable strategies and practices to mitigate climate change risks and capitalize on the opportunities available to drive the transition to a green economy.

By joining Chapter Zero Egypt, Emirates NBD Egypt will gain valuable insights to effectively manage its sustainable development efforts, optimize the outcome of available opportunities and navigate challenges adeptly. This membership will also facilitate knowledge exchange with global stakeholders and sustainability leaders. Being part of a network covering 26 countries under the CGI umbrella, Chapter Zero Egypt plays a pivotal role in raising awareness, fostering a sustainability-centric culture, and exchanging best practices to address climate change and prioritize carbon neutrality on corporate agendas.

Amgad Doma, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Emirates NBD Egypt, commented: "We strongly believe in the importance of forging strategic partnerships with leading environmental sustainability entities, aligning with Emirates NBD Egypt's vision and continuous commitment to fostering comprehensive sustainable development within the Egyptian banking sector. Our collaboration with Chapter Zero Egypt marks a significant milestone in achieving our sustainability and corporate governance objectives. This includes climate change risk management approaches, and leveraging opportunities in renewable energy and green finance, among other initiatives Through this fruitful cooperation, we aim to contribute to a more sustainable future for all, guided by our unwavering responsibility not only to our customers, but the community at large.”

Ayman Salah, Executive Director of Chapter Zero Egypt, said: "We are delighted to welcome Emirates NBD Egypt as a member of Chapter Zero Egypt. Their commitment to embracing sustainable practices and addressing climate risks comes in line with our mission to empowering boards to fulfill their fiduciary duties to better serve their organizations in the long term by raising awareness on climate change and its repercussions, while providing the necessary skills, tools, processes, and information to act. Additionally, we provide networking opportunities for enhancing their climate governance capabilities. Together, we look forward to driving meaningful progress towards a sustainable future, leveraging our collective expertise and resources to tackle the pressing challenges and opportunities on the climate agenda."

Emirates NBD Egypt prioritizes environmental and social responsibility as it ramps up its sustainability efforts across all realms of operation. These efforts include sustainable finance and green financing instruments designed to support projects that propel the shift to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy, thereby fostering positive change and promoting green economy. Emirates NBD Egypt’s sustainability report attests to its firm commitment to creating a sustainable and positive impact across various sector with a track record of remarkable initiatives in digitalization, women empowerment, solar panel loans, pollution reduction programs, and cybersecurity awareness.