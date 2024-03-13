Cairo - Continuing its expansion strategy and commitment to offering a comprehensive scope of services, Emirates NBD - Egypt has announced the opening of its newest branch in Qena Governorate. This strategy underscores Emirates NBD - Egypt’s dedication to providing exceptional banking and financial services to all segments of society, offering integrated, high-quality products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals and MSMEs in Upper Egypt. This bank’s direction aims to bolster investments, create new employment opportunities, and enhance individuals’ quality of life, aligning with the Central Bank of Egypt's efforts in implementing its financial inclusion strategy and the state's vision for sustainable development in Upper Egypt

This expansion follows the successful opening of Shebin Al-Kom branch in November 2023 and Zagazig branch in Sharqia Governorate last month, which reflects Emirates NBD - Egypt’s dedication to providing banking and financial services to all segments of society, particularly in rural areas and governorates, to foster financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Hazem Omar, Deputy Governor of Qena Governorate, and Dr. Ahmed Akkawy, President of South Valley University, in the presence of Amr El Shafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD-Egypt and Mustafa Ramzi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD-Egypt, along with prominent officials from the governorate, senior bank representatives, and esteemed bank clients.

Amr El Shafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD - Egypt, underscored the profound significance of the Qena branch opening, remarking, "This strategic initiative fortifies our bank's geographic footprint in Upper Egypt, fostering a tailored banking experience for our esteemed clientele in the region while empowering them financially. In complete alignment with our ongoing expansion endeavors in 2024, this inauguration epitomizes our commitment to delivering seamlessly integrated and distinguished banking services across all governorates of the Republic."

Mustafa Ramzi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD-Egypt, commented on the recent opening, stating; "This pivotal step is integral to the bank’s ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering support for the Egyptian community. Aligned with our overarching plan to expand in Upper Egypt and the governorates, the new branch serves as a cornerstone in meeting the diverse needs of our customers, whether individuals or companies of all sizes. It represents the bank’s unwavering commitment to achieving the goals of financial inclusion. This initiative harmonizes seamlessly with our broader mission of strategic growth and customer-centric service excellence."

Emirates NBD - Egypt remains committed to providing the latest and best banking products and services to its customers. The new branch is equipped with advanced standards, including a private lounge for VIP customers and a corporate business center, along with cutting-edge electronic technologies, aimed at delivering a seamless banking experience. With around 327 ATMs across various parts of the republic, Emirates NBD - Egypt continues to stand as one of Egypt's largest banks, serving communities comprehensively.