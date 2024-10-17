Emirates NBD delivered a record profit of AED 19.0 billion for the first nine months of 2024 as the Group is strategically positioned to benefit from regional growth and consumer confidence. Over AED 100 billion in new loans have been provided to customers in 2024 across our network. Income grew 7% in the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong loan growth, improving margins and higher fee & commission income. Our Digital Wealth platform has propelled Group Assets Under Management above USD 40 billion as the product offering expanded to include fractional bonds & sukuks, equities and mutual funds. Emirates Islamic delivered their strongest ever results with an excellent AED 2.5 billion profit and the branch expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enabled KSA’s loan book to grow by a very impressive 49% in 2024.

Key Highlights – 9M’24

Profit 9% higher on significant loan growth, a low-cost funding base, strong transaction volumes and substantial recoveries

Total income up to AED 32.9 billion on strong loan growth coupled with an excellent stable, low-cost funding mix

up to on strong loan growth coupled with an excellent stable, low-cost funding mix Substantial loan growth with lending up 9% in 9M’24, delivering impressive growth across all business units and international locations, enabling upward revision in loan growth guidance

with lending up 9% in 9M’24, delivering impressive growth across all business units and international locations, enabling upward revision in loan growth guidance Deposit mix is a key strength, growing AED 60 billion in the first nine months of 2024, including a AED 33 billion increase in Current & Savings Accounts

growing AED 60 billion in the first nine months of 2024, including a AED 33 billion increase in Current & Savings Accounts Net interest margin improved to 3.75% in the third quarter of 2024 as DenizBank NIMs continued to improve on favourable loan pricing and stable funding costs

improved to 3.75% in the third quarter of 2024 as DenizBank NIMs continued to improve on favourable loan pricing and stable funding costs Impairment credit of AED 1.3 billion with Cost of Risk starting to normalise in Q3-24

of AED 1.3 billion with Cost of Risk starting to normalise in Q3-24 Impaired loan ratio improved to 3.9% as clients benefit from a buoyant economy

Emirates Islamic delivered record profit of AED 2.5 billion with very strong Customer Financing growth of 24% in 9M’24

delivered of with very strong Customer Financing growth of 24% in 9M’24 Earnings per share up significantly by 9% to 295 fils in 9M’24

up significantly by 9% to in 9M’24 Emirates NBD’s investment in customer focused services & products is propelling business growth