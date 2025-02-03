Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the return of its Mega Foreign Exchange and Trade promotion, making it more rewarding than ever for Business Banking customers to manage cross-border payments and optimise trade operations with chances to win from prizes totalling AED 2 million.

As a part of the promotion that will run until 31 March 2025, Business Banking customers making any foreign exchange transaction across currency conversions and remittances and/or one trade finance transaction worth AED 1,000 stand to win daily prizes of 10 grams of gold.

Customers making multiples of three foreign exchange and/or trade finance transactions worth a minimum AED 1,000 each will receive one entry to the raffle draw for the chance to win the grand prize of 1 kilogram of gold. The higher the foreign exchange or trade transactions, the greater the chances for customers to win enticing prizes. Altogether, more than 120 daily prizes and four monthly grand prizes will be offered to customers.

Additionally, new customers, both new-to-bank or just beginning to use the bank’s foreign exchange and trade services, will enjoy the extra advantage of receiving double entries into each raffle draw for every eligible entry. This will also be applicable for customers moving from conducting transactions at their respective branch to using businessONLINE or the businessONLINE Mobile App for their foreign exchange or trade transactions.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, commented: “We are excited to announce the comeback of our popular Mega Foreign Exchange and Trade customer promotion for our Business Banking customers by turning every transaction into a golden opportunity. As a homegrown banking champion, we are pleased to enable the business environment in the UAE by offering our customers a suite of secure, flexible and convenient products to support their everyday business transactions. It is our goal to empower SME businesses to thrive and innovate in today’s competitive landscape and reward them while doing so.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2024, total assets were AED 997 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 271 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 848 branches and 4,601 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.87 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

Telephone: +971 4 609 4113 / +971 50 6538937

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600;

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com