Dubai, UAE – Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye) region, has teamed up with noon, the Middle East’s homegrown e-commerce giant, to introduce a co-branded Visa credit card, packed with unbeatable perks and rewards. Designed for the modern consumer, the Emirates NBD noon One Visa Credit Card offers up to 20% cashback as noon credits and a suite of benefits tailored to elevate your lifestyle.

This strategic collaboration blends the expertise of two regional powerhouses, Emirates NBD’s financial prowess and noon’s comprehensive digital ecosystem, which includes noon, noon Minutes, noon Food, supermall, NowNow, Namshi and Sivvi. Together, they are delivering unmatched value, convenience and flexibility for cardholders.

Key highlights of the Emirates NBD noon One Visa Credit Card include:

Lifetime free card with no annual fees

AED 500 welcome bonus for cardholders who spend AED 5,000 within the first two months

Up to 20% cashback as noon credits across the noon ecosystem

One-year of free noon One membership, offering exclusive discounts, free delivery and 50% off membership renewal

Buy-one-get-one-free movie tickets and a host of other lifestyle rewards

Instant digital application process, allowing customers to apply and use the card immediately

This card redefines convenience and rewards for the UAE’s savvy consumers, whether they are shopping, dining or enjoying entertainment. Emirates NBD and noon’s partnership demonstrates a commitment to delivering seamless, innovative financial solutions that cater to today’s digital-first generation.

With the Emirates NBD noon One Visa credit card, customers gain access to an array of lifestyle benefits, making it easier than ever to enjoy the things they love while earning exceptional rewards along the way.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are delighted to join forces with noon, one of the region’s most prominent e-commerce platforms, to launch a groundbreaking new credit card. As two homegrown brands, Emirates NBD and noon share a deep commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to the UAE market. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enhancing the lifestyle and financial choices of our customers. With the new Visa credit card, we are introducing an exciting rewards program tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers, further reinforcing Emirates NBD's dedication to creating innovative, customer-centric financial solutions.”

Faraz Khalid, CEO, noon said: "We are always looking for new ways to innovate and enhance our offerings, and this card is a key step in delivering even more value to shoppers across the region. With the help of Emirates NBD and Visa, we have launched a credit card that supercharges your spending. With up to 20% cashback, plus exclusive benefits and rewards, cardholders enjoy more freedom and flexibility, turning everyday moments into something even more rewarding."

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the GCC region at Visa, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Emirates NBD and noon to introduce this exciting new Visa credit card. Rewarding propositions like this not only provide significant value to cardholders but also encourage the adoption of digital payments and support local retailers. This aligns perfectly with the UAE Government's vision for a cashless society, driving the nation towards a more digitally connected economy."

You can learn more about the benefits of the Emirates NBD noon One Visa Credit Card here.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th June 2024, total assets were AED 931 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 253 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,491 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

asda’a bcw

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfilment, logistics, and payment systems.

For further information on the noon Group, please contact: pr@noon.com