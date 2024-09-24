Loan linked to increase of renewable energy and consumption of sustainable materials

Emirates NBD, the leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has announced the signing of an ESG-linked working Capital facility with Landmark Retail: the leading value conglomerate in the retail sector in the Middle East. This marks the first time a private sector company has signed a bilateral sustainability-linked loan in KSA.

Officially announced at a signing ceremony held on September 4, 2024, at Emirates NBD’s HQ in Riyadh, the partnership underlines both parties’ long-standing commitment to Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s sustainability goals. The collaboration is fully aligned with Landmark Retail’s ongoing efforts to achieve Net-Zero and extends its efforts to provide even greater access to a comprehensive suite of leading-edge sustainable financial solutions.



The agreement was signed in the presence of leading officials and representatives from both companies. Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer, Landmark Group, was joined at the event by the omnichannel Retail conglomerate’s Head of Treasury, Shabbir Ahmad; and Deputy General Manager of Finance, Ravi Chandran.



Emirates NBD was represented at the signing ceremony by the bank’s Group Co-Head of Corporate Coverage, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Pri McNair; and its Country Head, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Ahmed Alghamdi.



The agreement builds on Emirates NBD’s previous partnerships with Landmark Retail, strengthening the ties between both entities and consolidating their relationship. It marks the launch of the second ESG-linked facility between Emirates NBD and Landmark Retail, following the leading conglomerate’s decision to transition from its working capital facility to a sustainability-linked loan in 2022. The ESG-linked objectives are increasing the contribution of renewables in Landmark’s energy utilization and increasing the composition of sustainable materials in its retail products. The KPIs under this loan fit well within Landmark’s journey of becoming circular & climate positive via a holistic framework encompassing sustainable products, sustainable operations & sustainable customer journeys.



Pri Mcnair, Group Co-Head of Corporate Coverage, Emirates NBD, said: “We are proud to be playing a key role in promoting sustainable financing in Saudi Arabia by supporting our long-standing partner Landmark Retail. This milestone agreement underscores our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and driving meaningful change through ESG-linked solutions. By partnering with leaders like Landmark to formulate bespoke sustainability-focused structures, we are paving the way for sustainable transition and reinforcing our role as a leader in steering impact on business models contributing to a greener future in the Kingdom.”



She added: “This speaks to our latest agreement with Landmark Retail: a company that has demonstrated its commitment to being a leading proponent of regional retail and sustainable service excellence. We look forward to working even more closely with the group to realize its potential and implement its ESG strategy.”



Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer, Landmark Retail, said: “We are committed to conducting our business responsibly, by driving positive changes to reduce the environmental impact of our operations. We understand the important role we play in our industry and take it upon ourselves to act as flagbearers of responsible business, working as ethically and conscientiously as possible to protect people and planet. Our agreement with Emirates NBD is fully geared towards accomplishing just that, marking another important milestone in our and the Kingdom’s journey towards greater sustainability.”



About Emirates NBD - KSA

Emirates NBD - KSA was established in 2004 as the first UAE-based bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has grown to be one of the Group’s largest banking operations outside the UAE with a fully-fledged range of retail, SME, corporate and treasury services targeting various business segments. It also provides Investment banking services via the CMA licensed entity Emirates NBD Capital KSA.



The Bank’s products and services are offered through the support of various digital banking platforms such as Emirates NBD Online and Mobile Banking and businessONLINE.



The Bank provides extensive Financing and Deposits products with a strong value proposition through its various banking segments in addition to treasury specific products and services. The Bank’s customers can benefit from the various traditional and more recent technological delivery channels to access Emirates NBD’s services.

Emirates NBD - KSA currently operates through 19 branches across the Kingdom located primarily in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Dammam, AlAhsa, AlQassim, AlJubail, AlTaif, Makkah and Madinah, and is presently expanding in a structured approach to reach 24 branches within the coming years.



Emirates NBD – KSA is an active supporter of the Kingdom’s vision 2030 and a valued participant in the community’s corporate social responsibility efforts to support People and Children with Disabilities. Moreover, Emirates NBD – KSA extends its resources to promote awareness about savings for the general public part of the Kingdom’s vision to increase the savings ration of the households from 6% to 10% of their monthly income. In addition to this, the Bank is a great sponsor of community sports and promotes local teams in their perusal for greater achievements.

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with presence across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in the UAE since 1990, the Group owns and operates 21 established homegrown and 4 franchise brands across an extensive network of more than 2,200 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 30 million square feet.



Landmark Group's success is driven by its diverse portfolio of established brands, across multiple retail categories, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries and electronics. These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar and Easybuy.



The Group boasts unparalleled logistics capabilities, owning the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub - Omega Logistics and Logistiq, which offers state-of-the-art third-party logistics services.



Beyond retail, Landmark Group has diversified into the leisure, fitness and hospitality sectors with brands like Fitness First, Citymax, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran and Carluccio’s.



Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value and achieving customer satisfaction throughout its comprehensive product range. Across its loyalty programmes, the Group enjoys a loyal customer base with more than 35 million active users.



The company has a dedicated workforce of more than 53,000 employees and continues to be certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) since 2017.



For more information visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.