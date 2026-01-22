Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, is proud to support the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council as an Official Tournament Partner, with the event taking place from 31 January to 7 February 2026 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 2021 to strengthen the Gulf’s presence on the international women’s tennis calendar, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has rapidly established itself as a key fixture of the WTA 500 series. The outdoor hard-court tournament has consistently attracted the sport’s top-ranked players, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role within the Middle East swing and the global WTA circuit.

Delivered as part of Mercedes-Benz’s landmark global partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the tournament marks the first Middle East event to be staged under the new long-term collaboration, reinforcing the region’s role within a global framework for women’s sport.

As an official tournament partner, EMC will play a key role in supporting the event through on-ground brand presence, mobility support, and curated experiences for players, guests, and fans, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class destination for elite international sporting events.

“The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a globally recognised tournament that continues to attract international attention to the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of Emirates Motor Company.

“Through this platform, we are championing Mercedes-Benz’s long-term global partnership with the WTA at a local level, while bringing together sport, culture, and leadership in a world-class setting.

As women’s sport continues to gain global momentum, established platforms such as this enable us to contribute to experiences that people want to attend, partners want to align with, and that deliver meaningful, long-term impact, both for the sport and for the local destination economy.”

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, added:

“This landmark 10-year partnership between Mercedes-Benz and the WTA is a powerful statement for women’s sport globally, and one that resonates strongly here in the UAE. The partnership validates women’s sport at the highest commercial level, unlocking greater investment, exposure, and opportunity across the women’s tennis ecosystem.”

“As the tournament returns to Abu Dhabi in early 2026, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in represents a moment of pride for both the tournament and Abu Dhabi. You will see first-hand how investment at this level elevates the game, inspires the next generation, and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class destination for elite women’s sport.”

Since its debut, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has welcomed many of the WTA’s most recognisable names, including singles champions Belinda Bencic and Elena Rybakina, as well as doubles champions Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez. The tournament continues to draw elite competition and international audiences to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a global host for major sporting events and reinforcing its role within the international women’s tennis calendar.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolises the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through SUVs, sporty AMG vehicles as well as electric cars, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.