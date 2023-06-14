Abu Dhabi – Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the esteemed and authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi, has achieved extraordinary success and garnered four accolades at the highly anticipated Mercedes-Benz General Distributor of the Year (MBGD) 2022 Awards ceremony. The annual event is organized by Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East and attended by the brand’s distributor network from over 40 countries across the world.

EMC's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has been recognized through their triumph in four prestigious categories; coveting General Distributor of the Year 2022 for the second time in a row, Best Physical Customer Experience, Best Top End Initiative and Van Appreciation Award. They were also shortlisted for Best Digital Customer Experience and Best AMG Performance. The awards signifies EMC’s commitment to excellence in all areas of operations and customer-centric approach.

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Al Fahim Group, the parent company of Emirates Motor Company, said: "As a flagship company for the Al Fahim Group, we are proud of EMC's remarkable achievements at the Mercedes-Benz General Distributor of the Year Awards 2022. Their commitment to excellence, innovative approach, and industry leadership have set them apart as a driving force. And a dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences and their unwavering pursuit of excellence make them a source of inspiration within the automotive industry."

Commenting on the awards, Martin Schulz: President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said: "Emirates Motor Company has consistently exemplified the highest standards of customer satisfaction, innovation, and General Distributor operations. Their dedication to providing top-tier physical customer experiences and forward-thinking initiatives have set them apart as a true leader in the industry. I commend Emirates Motor Company on their well-deserved recognition and express my deepest appreciation for their invaluable contributions to Mercedes-Benz. I look forward to witnessing their continued success and their ongoing commitment to delivering the ultimate luxury automotive experience."

Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of Emirates Motor Company, stated: "I would like to congratulate and thank the whole Emirates Motor Company team for their achievements and for winning the GD of the Year Award for the second time in a row. They have represented the company in the best light with their hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment. This is a huge celebration for us all and we are extremely proud of this accomplishment.”

Bilal Ezzedeen Al Ribi, General Manager, Al Fahim Group, Commercial Vehicles, commented: “The Van appreciation award presented to EMC during the Mercedes-Benz General Distributor conference in Oslo, Norway is a recognition of the hard work of our employees supporting the silver star brand in UAE. I want to thank our customers and shareholders for the endless support and the trust they show during all the delightful experiences in our sales and aftersales state-of-the-art facilities. We remain committed to maintaining Mercedes-Benz global standards through our services.”

Emirates Motor Company extends its heartfelt gratitude to its valued customers for their unwavering support and loyalty. The General Distributor remains committed to delivering exceptional service, pushing boundaries and continuously striving to set new industry standards.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2021, it sold over 2 million passenger cars and more than 334,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolises the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through EMC Passenger Cars to the largest trucks from EMC Commercial Vehicles, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About ALFAHIM Group

ALFAHIM Group is one of the UAE’s most successful family businesses. Based in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate has played an intrinsic role in the development of the country’s progressive economy, and continues to harness its assets to deliver on a clearly defined mission: To remain a leading sustainable group of companies providing prosperity for future generations across multiple industries. Through its portfolio of companies across the automotive, real estate, energy and travel sectors, the group is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 leading to a more sustainable and diversified economy.

For media inquires, please contact:

Gina Capenhurst

Brand Manager

MB Cars – Brand Management

E-mail: Gina.Capenhurst@easternmotors.ae