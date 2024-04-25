Dubai: Emirates Islamic profit surged to a record AED 811 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 35% year-on-year. This remarkable financial success was underpinned by a robust 19% growth in total income, propelled by higher funded and non-funded income streams, which serves as a testament to the Bank's strengthened business sentiment and strategic financial management. Furthermore, the noteworthy 28% increase in operating profit not only underscores the Bank's operational efficiency but also mirrors the positive economic outlook within the buoyant regional economy.

Key Highlights – Q1 2024