Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, was named ‘Best Islamic Bank for SMEs’ at the MEA Finance Awards. The award was received by Syed Ghazanfar Naqvi, Head of Business Banking at a ceremony held in Dubai recently.

Emirates Islamic Business Banking was recognised for its innovative proposition for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and its status as a preferred bank for entrepreneurs seeking Shariah-compliant products and services for their businesses. The Business Banking segment has seen record growth in 2022 with one in ten UAE SMEs now banking with Emirates Islamic, demonstrating the strength of the Bank’s value proposition.

Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, commented: “We are honoured to win this prestigious award for our commitment towards one of the UAE’s key economic pillars, the SME ecosystem. It reflects Emirates Islamic’s pursuit towards developing innovative products and services for SMEs, while ensuring that customer excellence remains at the heart of our proposition. We continue to take innovative strides to ensure that Emirates Islamic remains the SME bank of choice for UAE nationals and residents.”

With the ‘Best Islamic Bank for SMEs’ award, the MEA Finance Awards recognise Emirates Islamic as a bank that has shown exceptional commitment, an innovative product proposition and exceptional customer service.

The MEA Finance Awards 2022 recognize financial institutions, technology solutions providers and individuals for their exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership in delivering innovative products and services of the highest value to their retail and business customers.

