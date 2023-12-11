The bank sustains its commitment to provide enhanced transparency around funded projects and assets that carry environmental and social benefits by issuing sustainable finance instruments

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, is leveraging Islamic finance to drive climate action and support the UAE’s sustainability agenda at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Islamic Finance has gained prominence in recent years as a unique and ethical financial system guided by Shari’ah principles. With its focus on risk-sharing, asset-backed transactions, and prohibition of interest, Islamic Finance aligns with principles that resonate with the broader global community.

Emirates Islamic is the Islamic subsidiary of Emirates NBD, the Principal Banking Partner at COP28, and is committed to providing enhanced transparency around funded projects and assets that carry environmental and social benefits by issuing sustainable finance instruments including green sukuk.

Farid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic, said: “There are many synergies between ESG principles and Islamic finance. Emirates Islamic remains committed to fostering its sustainability journeys and those of its customers, and stakeholders. We pledge our support to the UAE’s sustainability agenda with our foundation in Islamic fundamentals, which helps us strive to contribute towards society in promoting equitable creation of wealth and a prosperous economy.”

Muhammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic, said: “As a leading Islamic financial institution, supporting UAE-based businesses that are focused on sustainability is crucial in expediting the nation’s green transition through responsible governance. Islamic finance inherently aligns with such values and principles. We are committed towards a better world for the future generations.”

In line with its vision to be the pioneering Shari’ah-compliant bank for customers, people, and communities, Emirates Islamic is committed to reducing its environmental impact, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050. The bank has always embraced sustainability as a core strategic pillar, along with providing customers with the best experience and superior banking solutions. In fact, Emirates Islamic was a prominent contributor to publish the Emirates NBD Group’s first Sustainable Finance Framework, in collaboration with Emirates NBD.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 42 branches and 211 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank. The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

