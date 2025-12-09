Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE and part of Emirates NBD Group, has extended USD 50 million in Shari’ah-compliant trade finance facilities to Eclipse Investments Group. The facilities will support the diversified industrial group’s operations, optimise import and export activities, and strengthen its supply chain expansion plans.

The financing enables Eclipse Investments Group to reinforce its liquidity position and scale its operations across key markets. The collaboration aligns seamlessly with Emirates Islamic’s strategic focus on growing its commercial banking portfolio, while directly supporting the UAE’s ambitions for industrial development and economic diversification.

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “Our partnership with Eclipse Investments showcases how Emirates Islamic delivers real impact through Shari’ah-compliant financing. We provide businesses with the tools to optimise trade, free up working capital, and pursue growth with confidence, reinforcing the UAE’s standing in the global economy.”

The financing highlights the bank’s capability to structure and deliver Shari’ah-compliant solutions tailored to meet evolving working-capital needs of its clients. The partnership also strengthens the bank’s footprint in the manufacturing and distribution sectors, which play a key role in the UAE’s long-term growth.

Niels Borman, Group CEO at Eclipse Investment, added: “We are proud to enter a prominent partnership with Emirates Islamic, which underscores our commitment to strengthening local industries and contributing to a more diversified and resilient economy across the UAE and the wider region. Through this collaboration, we are enhancing our ability to expand across multiple sectors, unlocking new opportunities, reinforcing the foundations of sustainable, long-term growth. We look forward to building an enduring relationship with Emirates Islamic as we pursue a shared vision for progress and excellence.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

