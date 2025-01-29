Dubai, UAE – Emirates Health Services (EHS) commands attention at Arab Health 2025, unveiling a series of innovative projects that underscore its commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive a transformative shift in the local, regional, and global healthcare sector.

The institution is showcasing five groundbreaking AI-powered projects, reflecting its dedication to enhancing the quality and efficiency of health services by integrating advanced technologies.

Her Excellency Mubaraka Ibrahim, Chief AI Officer and Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Sector at EHS, stressed that these projects highlight EHS’ commitment to spearheading a fundamental transformation in healthcare, with AI serving as a key enabler for ensuring the healthcare system’s sustainability and delivering innovative solutions with a tangible impact on quality of life. Presenting these projects at such a prestigious global event reinforces the UAE’s leading role in the regional and international healthcare sector, she added.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director of the Supportive Health Services Sector at EHS, underlined the significance of these projects in enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare system, noting that Emirates Health Services strives to embrace the latest AI technologies not only to improve operational processes, but also to support data-driven decision-making, which facilitates a notable uptick in the level of healthcare services provided. Dr. Al Naqbi affirmed that these smart solutions form the cornerstone of national efforts to enhance the healthcare sector’s readiness to tackle future challenges.

PaCE OT Dashboard: Enhancing Efficiency and Driving Clinical Excellence

Emirates Health Services is highlighting a range of pioneering projects at Arab Health 2025, including the Operation Theatre Dashboard, which is integrated into EHS’ Performance and Clinical Excellence Programme (PaCE) and uses AI technologies to run in-depth analysis of data from surgical procedures performed at hospitals, as well as operating room occupancy rates. This enables hospitals to optimise performance metrics, compare them with previous periods, and ultimately enhance strategic planning and operational efficiency.

Innovations that Improve Quality of Life for People of Determination

EHS is also showcasing a smart AI-powered dashboard for People of Determination (PoD), the first of its kind in the region. This initiative aims to improve quality of life for EHS customers who fall under this category with an AI-powered platform capable of predicting their emergency service needs and ensuring personalised care. The platform conducts a comprehensive analysis of data, including age, gender, and medical condition, to tailor services accordingly. Its coverage is set to expand to eventually encompass all areas of healthcare services.

Smart Healthcare that Elevates Hospital Performance to New Levels

The “AI-Driven Readmission Reduction Model” is a smart solution designed to enhance patient experience, reduce unnecessary hospital readmissions, and lower costs. The platform relies on AI models to analyse patient data, including medical history, treatment plans, demographic information, and concomitant diseases. Furthermore, it is integrated with the electronic health information system “Wareed”, providing real-time notifications to alert medical teams about high-risk cases before patients are discharged from the hospital.

Predictive Analytics for Maximising Healthcare Resource Utilisation

The Intelligent Operational Insights Dashboard for Clinics Management enhances operational efficiency across these clinics through predictive analytics that support optimal resource planning and help reduce overcrowding. The platform uses artificial intelligence to analyse appointment trends, clinic utilisation rates, and resource allocation, while presenting interactive data on patient flow. This, in turn, contributes to greater efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

Patient Safety as a Top Priority

As part of its commitment to enhancing patient safety, EHS is introducing the “Zero Harm Initiative”, a transformative project aimed at reducing preventable medical errors in healthcare environments.

The initiative includes a centralized platform and dashboard for monitoring and analysing incidents, compliance rates, and key clinical safety metrics, with a particular focus on critical cases such as bed sores, sepsis, and acute kidney failure, among others. Additionally, the initiative provides workflow guidelines and medical protocols that guide multidisciplinary teams in taking prompt and effective interventions, fostering a safer and more reliable treatment environment.

Participating in Arab Health 2025 reflects Emirates Health Services’ dedication to supporting innovation, anticipating future trends, and keeping pace with global advancements, in an effort to advance the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for healthcare innovation.

With the innovative projects launched at the event, EHS contributes to achieving the UAE’s ambitious goals, setting a regional and international benchmark for utilising technology to serve communities, and reaffirming AI’s role as an engine driving the development of advanced and sustainable medical solutions.