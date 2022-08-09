Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Group opens new doors of opportunity for UAE Nationals to build promising careers within the aviation and travel services industry, through a selection of curated scholarship programmes.

The Emirates Group’s scholarship programme provides support to young Emiratis while they study at esteemed educational institutions, and offers them an exciting career start in one of the Group’s diverse business units after they graduate.

The Group pledges its commitment to the UAE’s Emiratization strategy as it sets the stepping stones for young and ambitious Emirati talent for their journeys towards their dream jobs, and will continue to invest in programmes to help to build the next generation of skilled professionals and successful Emiratis.

The Emirates Group’s scholarship programmes include opportunities to major in the following fields:

Aviation Management

Information Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Logistics and Supply Chain

Finance

Cadet Pilot

Aircraft Maintenance Engineering

Emirati high school graduates who meet the criteria can apply on the Emirates Group Careers website. To learn more and to apply, visit this page.

In addition to the scholarship programmes for high school graduates, the Emirates Group also provides UAE Nationals varied career opportunities across its wide range of businesses and roles - from entry level and career progression.