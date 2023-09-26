UAE-Dubai – Rockfire Resources PLC, the renowned gold, base metal, and critical mineral exploration company and the acquiring entity of Emirates Gold (EG) DMCC, the UAE's pioneer in precious metals refining, today announced a significant development concerning their ownership structure.

Paloma Precious DMCC, a key stakeholder of EG, has officially confirmed the sale of 400,000,000 of its shares in Rockfire at a price of 0.5 pence per share. This transaction signifies Paloma's complete divestment from EG and its interest in Rockfire’s issued share capital.

Paloma’s Decision follows closely on the heels of a noteworthy announcement made just a week prior, pertaining to EG's impending conditional share purchase. This move sets the stage for Rockfire Resources to acquire Paloma's entire refining and minting franchise, further strengthening Rockfire's position in the precious metals industry.

For all queries related to the acquisition, drop a line to corporate.communications@emiratesgold.ae

About Emirates Gold

Emirates Gold DMCC is a leading precious metals refining company based in the United Arab Emirates. With a rich heritage spanning over three decades, Emirates Gold has established itself as a trusted name in the global precious metals industry for its finest quality products. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Emirates Gold has a global presence, serving customers and partners across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and beyond.