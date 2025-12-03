United Arab Emirates - Emirates Gold, one of the UAE’s most trusted and established precious metals refineries, has entered into a strategic partnership with Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, to introduce an exclusive collection of certified 24-karat gold bars for consumers and investors across the UAE and the wider region.

The signing ceremony was held at the private office of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, marking an important milestone in the evolution of gold craftsmanship and retail innovation. The agreement was formalised in the presence of His Highness, Chairman of Emirates Gold, Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, and senior leadership from both organisations.

This partnership brings together two of the region’s most respected names in precious metals and jewellery. With Emirates Gold supplying refinery excellence and minting capability, and Joyalukkas providing extensive global retail reach, the collaboration combines technical precision with strong consumer accessibility. Each 24K bar produced under this alliance carries the insignias of both Emirates Gold and Joyalukkas, reflecting a shared commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship, and long-term value.

The newly introduced collection features certified 24-karat gold bars ranging from 1 gram to 100 grams, all refined and minted at Emirates Gold’s state-of-the-art Dubai facility. The bars meet international purity standards and are produced using advanced minting processes to ensure consistency, finish, and certification integrity. Through Joyalukkas’ retail network spanning 12 countries, these gold bars will now be available to a broader audience of investors, collectors, and jewellery buyers seeking trusted and transparent bullion options.

The Emirates Gold and Joyalukkas alliance represents a deeper collaboration that extends beyond product development. It reinforces both organisations’ shared values of trust, quality, and industry advancement, while offering consumers a reliable and certified channel for purchasing investment-grade gold. By combining Emirates Gold’s decades of technical expertise with Joyalukkas’ strong regional presence, the partnership supports continued innovation within the UAE’s precious metals sector.

The collection is now available through the Joyalukkas retail network as well as directly from the Emirates Gold boutique located on Al Sarayat Street, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), offering customers convenient access to certified bullion backed by two industry-leading brands.

About Emirates Gold

Emirates Gold is a Dubai-based precious metals refinery and bullions manufacturer, serving the UAE and regional markets for over 33 years. The company produces certified gold and silver bars, coins, and customised pieces, merging industrial expertise with consumer accessibility. Recognized on the UAE’s Good Delivery List, Emirates Gold upholds rigorous purity standards and offers customers direct access to investment-grade precious metals. Visit www.emiratesgold.ae for more information or reach out to eg.sales@emiratesgold.ae for inquiries.