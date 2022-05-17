Abu Dhabi: Emirates Food Industries (EFI) has launched Hayatna dairy products in UAE under its subsidiary National Dairy LLC. National Dairy LLC is an Emirati Company that provides a wide range of food products that are locally and internationally sourced and produced using the latest technology at the highest levels of industrial standards.

Hayatna has a range of products such as fresh juice, long life juice, long life milk, fresh milk, fresh flavoured milk, fresh laban, fresh yoghurt, Greek yoghurt, fresh cream, ethnic range, spreadable cheese, and Mozzarella cheese.

The Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Food Industries Mr. Wasfi Kaso said, “At Hayatna we are proud to be 100% based and operating within the UAE. We are an Emirati company that provides a wide range of food products that are locally sourced and produced with the highest quality and standards.”

EFI owns two farms and a factory in Al Ain: National Dairy Farms (NDF), and Masaken Dairy Farms (MDF), and the newly commissioned National Dairy Factory (ND). Both farms are considered market leaders in milk production and supply in the UAE. With a total herd size of more than 6,000 producing more than 39 million litres of milk per year. The farms are located in Al-Ain with a footprint of 18,000 square meters livestock housing facilities and operates state-of-the-art fully automated production process and milking parlours.

Moreover, EFI is one of the largest agriculture and dairy holding companies in the country. The company is committed to advancing food sustainability initiatives within the UAE by promoting food diversity, enhancing production using technology, increasing nutritional quality and value.

“We strive to be an active partner in developing sustainable food security initiatives in the UAE. Our strategy primarily will focus on the establishment of reliance-free supply chain and production capabilities that will ensure our ability to supply food products in the UAE uninterrupted. I am proud to announce that we are the only food organization in the UAE that is fully integrated. Our upstream and downstream capabilities will further enhance food security in the UAE. As we process agricultural commodities into animal feed which in turn, we supply our dairy farms to produce fresh raw milk, subsequently to process our yield of raw milk into ready to consume products with the launch of our new brand Hayatna,” concluded Mr. Wasfi.

About Emirates Food Industries

Emirates Food Industries (EFI) is one of the leading foods, dairy and agricultural companies in the UAE. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EFI has extensive manufacturing, logistics and distribution operations across the UAE. EFI has diversified interests in the agricultural, animal feed, dairy and food sectors, and the EFI Group consists of more than 10 companies. EFI plays a key role in the UAE Food Security Agenda.

The EFI Group includes the following agribusinesses and companies:

National Feed and Flour Production and Marketing Co. (NFFPM), a leading animal feed producer and distributor.

National Dairy Factory (Hayatna)

National Dairy Farms (NDF) and Masaken Dairy Farms (MDF), two of the largest standalone dairy farms in the UAE.

National Bags Factory, a leading Polypropylene bags manufacturer.

Al Rawdah Veterinary Clinics (RVC)

