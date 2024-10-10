Initiatives include co-hosted training, internship programme and research collaboration

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates Family Office Association (EFOA), the unique independent body supporting UAE and global Family Offices, announces a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) – for a strategic partnership with United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the UAE’s flagship university.

The collaborative partnership will co-launch various initiatives to educate the next generation on the role and importance of Family Offices and businesses in the UAE’s economy. Via carefully curated training and panel sessions, UAEU students will learn from leading figures in the region’s Family Office ecosystem.

Under the terms of the MoU, EFOA and UAEU will launch an internship programme allowing UAEU students to gain valuable experience in the highly competitive Family Office and business sectors, to provide compelling insight and foster the next generation of home-grown leaders.

EFOA and UAEU will also collaborate on research into the region's Family Offices and businesses, identifying influential trends within the sector’s exploding expansion.

This partnership follows last month’s webinar hosted by UAEU’s College of Business & Economics – titled ‘Family Business as Value Creators’ – in which EFOA’s Executive Director – Aisha Al Mansoori – spoke about characteristics distinguishing family businesses; challenges they face; and factors fueling the sector’s growth in the UAE to date.

Aisha Al Mansoori, Executive Director of EFOA, stated:

“A core tenet of EFOA is promoting knowledge sharing and collaboration in the region’s Family Office and business ecosystems. We are excited to partner with UAEU to enhance our work in this area. Educating next gens on the role and importance of Family Offices and businesses is essential to the ecosystem’s success and also the UAE. Family-owned businesses contribute up to 70% of the country’s GDP.

“With a host of initiatives to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders, we will strengthen further the influential position of Family Offices and businesses within the UAE’s economy.”

Professor Mohamed Madi, Dean of UAE University’s College of Business and Economics, added:

“Family Offices are crucial in shaping wealth management and investment, overseeing trillions of dollars across approximately 10,000 family offices globally. The UAEU College of Business and Economics is delighted with the opportunity to collaborate with the Emirates Family Office Association (EFOA), which is a premier resource for Family Offices and family businesses in the UAE, and their stakeholders. Our faculty is keen to collaborate with EFOA in researching the challenges and opportunities in this important sector of the UAE economy.”

Further information

Thoburns

Georgi Rochford

g.rochford@thoburns.com

Tel: +44 7564 584 447

About EFOA

The Emirates Family Office Association is an independent, not-for-profit organisation designed to support the UAE’s family office community.

EFOA strives to provide resources, education, and support to family offices, while fostering collaboration and innovation among its member organisations.

For more information, please visit https://emiratesfoa.com/.

About UAE University

Founded in 1976 by Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE University is a research university enrolling c. 17,000 national and international students.

As the UAE’s flagship university, UAEU offers a range of graduate and undergraduate programs, delivered through its nine Colleges: Business and Economics, Education, Engineering, Food and Agriculture, Health Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, IT, Law, Medicine and Science.

Through its research centres, UAEU works with industry partners to create research solutions to challenges faced nationally and globally and advance knowledge in areas ranging from water resources to cancer treatment.