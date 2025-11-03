Dubai, UAE – Emirates Extrusion Factory (EEF), a UAE-based aluminum extrusion manufacturer renowned for innovation, quality and sustainable solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is celebrating 30 years of excellence while entering a new phase of aluminum production.

Over the past three decades, EEF has produced more than 400,000 tons of high-quality aluminum, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional leader in advanced, sustainable, and technology-driven manufacturing. In this next phase, the company is leveraging advanced technology, smart manufacturing and sustainable solutions to meet the evolving demands of construction and industrial sectors across the UAE and internationally.

As part of this next phase, EEF is integrating precision engineering, automation and advanced production techniques, enhancing both efficiency and output while minimizing environmental impact. The company has pioneered several industry-first solutions, including the UAE’s first thermal break system to improve energy efficiency, the zero-waste Green Curtain Wall System, solar-ready aluminum profiles and fully recyclable aluminum solutions.

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie, said, “Emirates Extrusion Factory exemplifies the UAE’s ambition to be a global leader in advanced manufacturing and sustainable construction. Over the past 30 years, the company has evolved from a single-press operation into an international benchmark for innovation, operational excellence and environmentally responsible aluminum solutions. By continuously refining operations to meet market demands, expanding production capacity, and delivering high-quality products across 20 countries, EEF has reinforced its reputation as a trusted industry partner.”

Strategic collaborations and joint ventures—both locally and internationally—have further strengthened EEF’s capabilities and market presence. The company has successfully delivered high-performance aluminum solutions for iconic projects such as The Torch Tower and The Gate Tower in Dubai, Rukan Tower in Abu Dhabi, as well as international landmarks including 150 Aldersgate Tower in London and MamiWata Hotel in Africa.

EEF’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing is further reflected in its state-of-the-art, fully automated facilities, robust recycling programs that repurpose all aluminum scrap, an in-house effluent treatment plant that recycles wastewater and annual carbon emission monitoring to ensure compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Together, these initiatives demonstrate EEF’s leadership in combining advanced technology with sustainability, setting new benchmarks for aluminum manufacturing in the UAE and internationally.

Established in 1995 with a single press line and a modest workforce, Emirates Extrusion Factory has grown into one of the UAE’s leading aluminum extrusion manufacturers, with an annual production capacity exceeding 16,200 metric tons and operations across 20 countries.

As it enters this next phase, EEF continues to advance its technological capabilities, drive sustainable innovation, and support the UAE’s industrial and environmental vision, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in modern construction.

About Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,854 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22.7 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

About Emirates Extrusion Factory (EEF)

Established in 1995, Emirates Extrusion Factory (EEF) is one of the UAE’s leading aluminum extrusion manufacturers, delivering high-performance profiles for construction, infrastructure, and industrial applications. With an annual production capacity of over 16,200 metric tons, EEF offers a comprehensive range of finishes including mill finish, powder coating, anodizing, wood finish, thermal break systems, and sustainable façade solutions. The company supplies to markets across the UAE and 19 countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, supporting landmark developments locally and internationally. Through a strong focus on innovation, operational excellence, and environmentally responsible manufacturing, EEF continues to advance the UAE’s industrial capabilities and contribute to national sustainability goals. To know more visit - https://emiratesextrusion.com/

