DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Emirates Dubai 7s, and Cricket Presenting Partner Dulsco Group are set to deliver an unforgettable experience this December, with a star-studded roster of cricketing legends and high-profile players who will serve as official ambassadors for the Middle East’s biggest sporting and entertainment event.

The esteemed ambassadors include renowned cricketing figures Georgia Elwiss, who is hosting a series of Masterclasses with the Youth in October, Darren Gough, Alex Hartley, Keaton Jennings and Saqib Mahmood. Throughout the Emirates Dubai 7s, they will engage with fans and enthusiasts, participating in exciting, interactive activities such as meet and greet sessions, signing events, exclusive masterclasses with players, insightful Q&A sessions and much more.

Mathew Tait, Festival Director of Emirates Dubai 7s said: “Cricket at the Dubai 7s is growing in popularity year-on-year with spectators and players alike, with 32 teams set to compete in our fast-paced 7s version of the game this year. We are excited to be welcoming cricket legends to the festival and have no doubt their skills and experience will raise the profile of the tournament, and the game even further.”

David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco Group, said: “Dulsco is thrilled to partner with Emirates Dubai 7s to bring such an outstanding lineup of ambassadors to this iconic sporting event. With our strong commitment to cricket, it's a natural fit for us, and we're proud to have three of our team members actively participating in the tournament. We firmly believe in the unifying, inspiring power of sports within communities, and are eagerly anticipating what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience for cricket fans of all ages and from all walks of life."

The Emirates Dubai 7s is scheduled to take place from Friday, 1 December to 3 December at The Sevens Stadium. For tickets, please visit www.dubairugby7s.com

Details of the Ambassadors

Georgia Elwiss is a prominent figure in women's cricket. She is an English cricketer known for her all-round abilities, particularly as a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. Elwiss has represented England in various formats of the game and has been a valuable member of the national team.

A former English cricketer who enjoyed a highly successful international cricket career, Darren Gough is a fast bowler known for his competitive style of play. Gough represented England in both Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket, earning a reputation as one of England's most talented fast bowlers. After retiring from professional cricket, Gough transitioned into a career as a sports commentator and analyst.

Alex Hartley is a high-profile female international cricketer from Lancashire, England. She is primarily a left-arm spin bowler and has represented the England women's cricket team at various levels. As an accomplished athlete, Hartley has become an inspiration to aspiring athletes and sports enthusiasts, especially young women interested in pursuing a career in cricket.

Keaton Jennings is a cricketer hailing from Lancashire, England. He is a top-order batsman who has represented England in international cricket. Jennings is known for his accomplished batting technique and has played a significant role in both Lancashire cricket and the England national team.

Saqib Mahmood is an exciting and talented English cricketer known for his fast-bowling skills. Mahmood has made a name for himself with his impressive performances in domestic and international cricket. He has been a part of the England cricket setup and is regarded as a promising talent for the future.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.

About the Emirates Dubai 7s

Emirates Dubai 7s is the largest sports and entertainment event in the Middle East, attracting over than 80,000 attendees and participants from 128 countries. Founded in 1999, the festival is the longest running sports event in the region and is a celebration of sports, music, and entertainment.

Set to be hosted at The Sevens Stadium, the upcoming 2023 edition will run during the UAE National Day Weekend, from 1 to 3 December 2023, and will welcome the biggest line-up of world-class international athletes, global artists, and exceptional hospitality experiences, in addition to amateur rugby, netball, cricket, and fitness teams. Catering to a wide range of audiences, including families, sports enthusiasts, festival goers and music lovers, Emirates Dubai 7s offers something for everyone across a fun-filled weekend.

