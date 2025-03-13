Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Driving Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “DRIVE,” announced that its General Assembly, convened on March 11, 2025, approved a cash dividend distribution to shareholders for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The approved dividend is set at 34% of the company’s share capital, amounting to a total of AED 183,164,256, equivalent to 17 fils per share, yielding a 6.25% return based on the closing price as of March 11, 2025.

This distribution is an extension of the company’s consistent approach to providing rewarding returns to shareholders and distributing cash dividends over the years. The company has maintained a stable policy of regularly and continuously sharing its successes with shareholders. Despite some notable challenges in the current market, Emirates Driving Company has managed to achieve strong economic growth in its operational and net profits, reinforcing its ability to continue implementing its strategy and delivering sustainable value to its shareholders.

The Board of Directors emphasized their commitment to further supporting the company’s strategic direction and strengthening its financial and operational position by focusing on investment in modern technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and human capital development. They stressed the importance of integrating efforts between the executive management and the various business units to ensure the realization of growth objectives and expansion into new and diverse sectors and activities. The Board members also commended the efforts made to solidify the company’s leadership position in the driving education market for 25 years, and to fulfill its vision of creating a safe and responsible driving environment for the community.

They explained that achieving sustainable profits is the cornerstone of the company’s long-term strategies, prompting the Board to make well-considered decisions that contribute to expanding the company’s business base and reinforcing its approach to achieving financial sustainability. The Board reiterated its constant commitment to nurturing a strong relationship with shareholders and maintaining their trust by continuing regular dividend distributions and adhering to transparency and robust governance policies.

About Emirates Driving Company PJSC

Established in 2000, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) is the leading provider of driver education, the exclusive pre-licensing driving education in Abu Dhabi, and the government’s trusted partner for creating safer roads. As the emirate’s leading drivers’ training and road safety institute, EDC provides a traffic system that supports the emirate’s rapid population growth and urban development.

The company has digitized its curricula and is working to apply augmented and virtual reality to diversify learning methods and ensure a positive behavioral impact. It is also currently supporting sustainability efforts through a clear strategy, including converting its large fleet of conventional vehicles into hybrid vehicles. In addition, a joint quality committee collaborates with relevant authorities to ensure training programs and methodologies remain up to date and comply with applicable regulations.

Emirates Driving Company is a primary contributor to the Road Safety Education and Awareness Committee in Abu Dhabi and regularly provides technical and educational input to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).