Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Driving Company (EDC) signed several Memoranda of Understanding with strategic partners during its participation in the 2025 DRIFTx Exhibition, an international event held as part of Abu Dhabi Mobility Week. The exhibition highlights the latest smart mobility and autonomous driving technologies and their applications across land, sea, and air transport.

Among these partnerships is an MoU with K2, aimed at promoting innovation and automating transportation systems in line with the UAE’s vision for the future of mobility and autonomous driving. This collaboration underscores EDC’s commitment to supporting the transition toward sustainable and intelligent transport through the development of innovative initiatives and the integration of electric and autonomous vehicles into the national mobility ecosystem.

As part of its strategic efforts to advance the smart mobility sector, EDC also signed agreements with specialized technology companies operating in key areas of smart transport, aligning with the Smart Mobility Strategy that defines development priorities for the sector at both local and regional levels.

The company signed an MoU with Vcharge to establish a joint venture named ChargePoint, which will focus on setting up electric vehicle charging stations and related technologies. Another strategic partnership was signed with Performise Labs, a UAE-based company that provides artificial intelligence solutions powered by computer vision technologies. This partnership aims to automate EDC’s theoretical and practical training systems and their related testing processes.

Additionally, EDC signed an MoU with Drive Terra to raise investment capital to support the development of electric vehicle battery swapping sites.

On this occasion, Mr. Khaled Al Shemeili, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said: “The signing of these Memoranda of Understanding reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of developing a sustainable and safe mobility ecosystem built on innovation and advanced technologies. The DRIFTx Exhibition serves as an ideal platform for exchanging expertise and exploring new opportunities in smart driving and road safety, reinforcing our role as a key partner in preparing a new generation of responsible drivers capable of meeting future demands.”

“Through these partnerships, we aim to expand collaboration with government and private entities and to foster a culture of road safety that further strengthens the UAE’s position as a global leader in smart and sustainable transportation,” he added.

About Emirates Driving Company (EDC):

Founded in 2000, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) is the leading provider of driver education and pre-licensing training in Abu Dhabi and a trusted government partner in promoting safer roads. As the emirate’s premier driver training and road safety institute, EDC delivers a comprehensive traffic education system that supports Abu Dhabi’s rapid population growth and urban development.

The company has digitized its training curricula and is working to integrate augmented and virtual reality technologies to enhance the learning experience. EDC is also transitioning its large vehicle fleet to hybrid models. Additionally, the company’s joint quality committee with Abu Dhabi Police ensures that training programs and methodologies remain current and aligned with regulatory standards.

EDC plays a key role in the Abu Dhabi Road Safety Education Committee and contributes regularly to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) with technical and educational expertise.

