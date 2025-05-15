Abu Dhabi: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced the launch of iCare, a new initiative designed to strengthen parental involvement in children’s education across UAE schools. Aligned with the aspirations of the UAE’s Year of Community, iCare promotes stronger social connections by encouraging active collaboration between parents and schools, emphasising the essential role families play in student success and holistic development.

Through a series of interactive workshops, structured activities, and accessible resources, iCare equips parents with the knowledge and tools needed to actively support their children’s learning at home. By bridging the gap between families and schools, the initiative creates a supportive and stimulating environment that enhances academic achievement, promotes emotional well-being, and encourages lifelong learning. With a comprehensive approach to engagement, iCare empowers parents to play a proactive role in their children’s learning journey, reinforcing the vital connection between home and school.

Dr May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said: “Education is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the classroom, shaping the foundation of a strong and connected society. iCare embodies the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Community by empowering parents to take an active role in their children’s education, strengthening social bonds, and fostering a culture of collaboration and collective growth. By equipping parents with essential skills, strategies, and resources, the initiative ensures an inclusive learning environment that not only supports academic success but also addresses students’ psychological and emotional well-being, providing them with the right guidance at the right time.”

The initiative includes workshops and training sessions focused on positive parenting, academic support, and stress management. Parents will gain insights into motivation, discipline, and communication strategies, as well as practical techniques to reinforce learning at home.

In addition to training, iCare offers community-based programs that make learning an interactive and engaging experience. Family Science and Math Nights provide hands-on STEM activities to spark curiosity and engagement, while the Reading Together initiative encourages parents and children to explore books together, encouraging literacy and critical thinking. Storytelling and cultural exchange events create a platform for families to share diverse traditions, enhancing multicultural understanding. The Community Learning Hub, an online resource center, further extends support by providing parents with educational materials, guidance, and best practices to help their children thrive.

By encouraging active parental participation, iCare aims to boost student motivation, improve academic performance, and strengthen community ties. It serves as a sustainable model for long-term parental engagement, ensuring that families remain key partners in their children’s education.

ECAE’s launch of iCare reaffirms its commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive educational environment where students receive the support, encouragement, and resources needed to excel. Through this initiative, the college continues to champion the role of families in shaping a strong, knowledge-driven future for the UAE.