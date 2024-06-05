Dubai, UAE: Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, and one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East, announces the achievement of major contracts valued at over AED 225 million, underscoring EBS's position as a trusted partner in the region's steel manufacturing and construction industry.

Among the significant new projects are Advanced Manufacturing Plant, AMP-2 for Lucid Motor in King Faisal Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, the Catering Central Building and Laundry Building for Catrion in the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia, the ADNOC Gas Processing and Habshan CO2 Recovery in Abu Dhabi, UAE and part of the steel structure for the 82-floor Habtour Tower, in Dubai.

These prestigious contracts add to EBS's extensive portfolio of ongoing projects, which includes the Calcined Petroleum Coke Plant in Sohar, Oman, two aircraft hangars for Etihad Engineering at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and various factories and logistics centers across the region.

"The steel manufacturing industry in the Middle East is undergoing a paradigm shift driven by rapid technological advancements and a heightened focus on sustainability. According to recent reports by the World Steel Association, steel demand in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to grow significantly, with forecasts predicting approx. 3.2% increase in 2024. This surge is largely due to expansive infrastructure projects and the region's economic resilience​. At EBS, we are stepping up our efforts to meet this growing demand by expanding our capabilities and embracing cutting-edge technologies. Our commitment to delivering high-quality steel solutions across various industries—be it advanced manufacturing, oil and gas, or high-rise residential projects—positions us at the forefront of this industrial evolution. We remain dedicated to not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of our clients and contributing to the sustainable growth of the steel industry in the region”, said Joseph Chidiac, General Manager, Emirates Building Systems.

In response to the increased demand, EBS has expanded its workforce to ensure timely and high-quality project execution. EBS maintains stringent quality management standards across its internal systems and processes and its commitment to quality and environmental standards has been recognized with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001:2018 and CE marking certificate.

EBS is also in negotiations for several major projects with values exceeding hundreds of millions of dirhams, signalling a promising future for the company.