Dubai, UAE: Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, and one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East, has successfully completed the pharmaceutical warehouse project for G42 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company located in the KIZAD Life Science Park Phase 1 within 3 months.

The fast-tracked project scope included the supply of 3500 MT of steel and accessories inclusive of engineering, procurement, fabrication, supply, installation and fireproofing of the structural steel works. The Company worked closely with the main contractor to complete the project in the stipulated timeframe. The warehouse spread across 3 levels is 50 meters wide, 140 meters in length, and 30 meters in height.

“Incorporating the most advanced technologies in design, fabrications, and planning which are increasing the overall productivity, we are able to successfully execute fast track projects and this project is one of them, where we successfully managed the entire scope within a period of 3 months. Our portfolio comprises of projects within the power and the oil sector to airports, factories, high rise buildings etc and this prestigious project further strengthens our portfolio and positions us amongst reliable steel suppliers, efficiently executing fast track projects”, said Joseph Chidiac, General Manager, Emirates Building Systems.

Among the major projects currently being executed by EBS include Jafza Logistic Park, steam turbine buildings in Solar Parks Dubai ; warehouses for Abu Dhabi Ports authorities , the Tinr Hert Field Development and Ain Tsila Development projects in Algeria, beverage factory & industrial parks in Ethiopia, Sirakoro Thermal Power plant in Mali, multi-storey carparks and shopping mall in Ivory Coast, factories in Ghana and Mauritania, tiles factories in Pakistan, storage buildings for Basrah Refinery in Iraq, alongside others.

About Emirates Building Systems

Established in 1997 as a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, Emirates Building Systems (EBS) is the leading manufacturer of steel structures in the Middle East. As a regional pioneer in the design, fabrication, and construction of quality steel structures, EBS’s projects portfolio consists of high-rise buildings more than 50 storeys, airports and metro railways, power plants, refineries, oil and gas structures, factories, bridges, logistics and distribution centers, warehouses, theme parks, poultries and dairy farms, car parks, etc. EBS has also established a significant international presence with sales offices in GCC Countries, Africa and Asia to cater to an extensive client base across the globe.