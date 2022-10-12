Dubai: The smart projects showcased by Emirates Auction, the company specialized in organizing and managing public and electronic auctions in the Middle East, at of the 42nd edition of GITEX Technology Week 2022 within the Digital Dubai pavilion, witness a remarkable attendance by visitors who admired the company for its technical solutions and great development of electronic services and smart applications in the domain of electronic auctions management.

One of the company's most prominent advanced projects, the Emirates Auctions smart app is one of the cutting-edge applications specialized in electronic auctions in the region. Its smart technologies allow customers to easily obtain all the company's services, which include managing electronic auctions for the sale of automobiles, VIP license plates, real estate and properties, asset liquidation, VIP mobile numbers, jewellery, time-sensitive items, heavy machinery, horses, plant and construction equipment, rental shops, lost & found and movables, in addition to selling and shipping vehicles to all countries without the need for the buyer to come to the company’s offices.

Abdullah Matar Al-Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said that the company’s participation at GITEX Technology Week, which is one of the world's largest technology exhibitions, expresses the company's keenness to be present at major events and exhibitions with the aim of expanding its customer base, enhancing communication and interaction with the public and introducing them to the its innovative projects, pioneering services and smart products. He pointed out that Emirates Auction attaches special importance to the sustainable development of its technical systems, which makes its participation at this global event relevant as it seeks to exchange expertise and experiences with major local and international companies and brands that are specialized in technology and artificial intelligence, and gain a closer look at the latest technologies, innovative programs and smart solutions, in which the company can invest to develop its services and employ modern systems to serve customers.

