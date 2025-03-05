Berlin, Germany: Emirates has renewed its strategic partnership with TUI Cruises, further cementing Dubai's position as a premier global cruise tourism hub. The strategic extension of this partnership coincides with TUI Cruises' expansion in Dubai, marked by the addition of a second vessel homeporting its operations there for the 2025/2026 cruise season.

The partnership renewal was formalised during ITB Berlin by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline and Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises and underscores Emirates' commitment to deliver integrated travel experiences that seamlessly connect air travel with maritime journeys.

Emirates will continue to work closely with TUI Cruises across several areas, including marketing initiatives, planning and operational strategies. Emirates will strategically coordinate flight schedules with TUI Cruises' itineraries, ensuring optimal connectivity between air and sea segments for cruise customers. The airline and cruise company will also collaborate on dedicated capacity in the form of ‘cruise blocks’ to meet demand from key markets across the airline’s network where possible.

In addition, Emirates will work closely with its Dubai stakeholders on enhanced ground transportation solutions between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Port Rashid Cruise Terminal.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President & Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates said: "Emirates takes immense pride in our pivotal role elevating Dubai's status as a premier global cruise destination. This achievement reflects years of strategic investment in world-class maritime infrastructure, iconic attractions, unparalleled connectivity and streamlined ground handling operations for international cruise visitors. These elements have established Dubai as the gateway of choice for the most coveted cruise itineraries globally. Our renewed collaboration with TUI Cruises and its continued commitment to growing its presence in Dubai aims to further enhance cruise passenger arrivals in our home and hub, and across our network, enabling travellers to experience exceptional maritime journeys aboard TUI's magnificent vessels."

Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, said: "We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Emirates, a collaboration that perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences. By seamlessly integrating air and sea journeys, we are able to offer our guests unparalleled convenience and connectivity. Dubai's strategic location and world-class infrastructure make it an ideal hub for our expanded operations. Besides, it is a popular destination for our guests, offering a unique blend of modern luxury and cultural heritage. We look forward to welcoming more guests aboard our vessels and delivering unforgettable cruise experiences together with Emirates."

The airline will also identify avenues to extend the partnership's scope beyond Dubai, with a focus on Far East cruises. Tui Cruise’s Mein Schiff 6, with a capacity of over 2,500 passengers includes a 14-day itinerary, starting from Singapore, docking in Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, then back to Singapore.

Additionally, the partnership encompasses leveraging data-driven insights to elevate service delivery and deploying specialised support personnel for cruise passengers to facilitate a more streamlined check in process. The world-class Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal at Port Rashid, recognised as the largest single covered cruise facility globally, can support 14,000 daily cruise passengers.

Dubai's cruise sector growth stems from carefully coordinated collaboration from across the tourism and aviation ecosystem, which includes expedited customs and visa processes, duty free services, complimentary city shuttles, and Emirates' dedicated remote check-in facilities at Port Rashid. Emirates' 16 dedicated check-in counters help cruise passengers to process luggage and secure boarding passes up to four hours before departure, affording them the opportunity to explore Dubai unencumbered before making their way back to the airport.

For the upcoming season, TUI Cruises will deploy two vessels to Port Rashid, each accommodating over 2,500 passengers. Travelers can select from two distinct itinerary options featuring embarkation and disembarkation in Dubai with calls at Abu Dhabi, Oman and Qatar.