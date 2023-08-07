Dubai, UAE – The Huawei Developer Conference 2023 (HDC.Together) took place from August 4th to 6th, featuring the keynote speech by Richard Yu, the Executive Director, CEO of the Consumer BG and CEO of the Intelligent Automotive Solution BU. He made a special mention of the Emirates Airline App for its successful collaboration with Huawei’s ecosystem for the past three years. The Emirates Airline App recently released a version for Huawei’s smartwatches that allows users to use QR codes as boarding passes. This update has led to a 33% and 51% increase in the downloads of the Emirates Mobile App and Watch App, respectively, within a month of its release. At the event, Huawei and Emirates Airline reiterated their commitment to work together closely to bring the best experience for their customers.

Emirates Airline and Huawei have a long-standing partnership. In early 2020, the Emirates Airline App was officially onboarded on the AppGallery, offering users a rich and interactive experience. A year later, in July 2021, the app was available on the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series, letting users conveniently access information such as ticket bookings and flight status through their watches. Now, with its seamless integration on the HUAWEI WATCH 4 Series, the app has made a significant leap in enhancing the user experience for travelers. In addition to checking their booking and flight details, users can now use QR codes as boarding passes, eliminating the need to use their phones while boarding. This year, Emirates Airline and Huawei renewed their MoU, demonstrating their shared vision for bringing in further innovations and developing a rich ecosystem of locally relevant software.

The Emirates Airline App has demonstrated the remarkable results that can be achieved by partnering with Huawei and joining the AppGallery ecosystem. By leveraging Huawei’s fast-growing ecosystem, businesses can provide an enhanced experience to their customers. Huawei will continue to uphold its values of technological innovation, ecosystem openness and shared opportunities with global partners.