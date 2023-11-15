The module will be used by more than 4,000 pilots.

Pilot engagement has increased by 25%, with pilots taking a more active role in flight safety.

Dubai, UAE:– GE Aerospace today announced that Emirates has adopted the new Animation Module in their FlightPulse software solution. With the new module, more than 4,000 pilots currently using FlightPulse will now have access to unprecedented and never-before-seen detail into the operation of the aircraft during debriefings. This enhanced review capability is designed to highlight the actionable ways in which pilots can contribute to the improvement of flight safety and training.

When pilots are able to take a more active role in data-driven debriefing, the airline can foster a deeper understanding of the safety risks they may encounter. Overall, the FlightPulse application and the Animation Module are allowing Emirates’ pilots to become more engaged with the Flight Data Monitoring (FDM), safety, and training departments at the airline. Since Emirates began using FlightPulse in 2021, the airline has seen a 25% increase in pilot engagement with this critical flight safety tool.

The FlightPulse Animation Module is expected to drive even deeper engagement and further strengthen the airline’s safety culture, providing valuable insights to pilots and instructors during Initial Operating Experience (IOE) and line training checks, enabling them to identify areas for skill and technique improvement as well.

"At Emirates, safety is our utmost priority, and we are excited to implement the Animation Module in FlightPulse,” said Capt. Hassan Alhammadi, DSVP-Flight Operations. “By empowering our pilots to play a more active role in data-driven debriefing, we have elevated our safety culture, demonstrating our dedication to ensuring continuous improvement.”

"We are delighted to announce Emirates' launch of the new Animation Module in our FlightPulse solution, which will help drive even more pilot engagement and support the airline’s commitment to flight safety and operational excellence,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of the GE Aerospace software business. “With FlightPulse Animation, we’re providing unprecedented, custom, photorealistic cockpit representations and 3D aircraft models that match the pilots’ own flight deck experience. It resonates with them in a way that makes these opportunities for safety and compliance improvements more evident through captivating imagery and instrument displays.”

With the deeper insights provided by this data, the airline will be able to foster discussions around flight safety, aid piloting technique refinement, and provide feedback to airline management about the effectiveness of policies and procedures.

Rolling out this new module to Emirates has been made possible by a partnership with APS (AIRINC). This animation software provider specializes in the playback of flight data for safety investigations, gatekeeper debriefing, and pilot training.

-Ends-

About Emirates

From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates serves customers on six continents, providing high quality air transport services that facilitate tourism and trade. The airline has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky, delivered by a passionate workforce representing over 160 nations. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, offering up to 6,500 channels of on-demand, multi-language content. For more information, visit www.emirates.com.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 40,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight. For more information, visit us at www.GEAerospace.com.

For more information:

Kirsten Kutz

Communications Director

GE Corporate

Kirsten.Kutz@ge.com

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com / nisha.celina@bcw-global.com