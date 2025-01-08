Kuwait City, Kuwait: The first Emirates A350 landed in Kuwait this morning, making it the second Emirates destination globally and the first regionally to be served by the new aircraft. Passengers traveling between Kuwait and Dubai can experience the airline’s next generation products on EK854 which departs from Kuwait daily.

The new Emirates A350 accommodates 312 passengers across three spacious cabins - 32 in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy, and 259 in Economy Class. Equipped with faster Wi-Fi, 4K screens for the award-winning ice in-flight entertainment system, along with other cutting-edge features, the aircraft continues to deliver on the airline’s commitment to offering its customers a comfortable and consistent travel experience.