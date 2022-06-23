Dubai: Emirates District Cooling Company (EMICOOL) – a joint venture between Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure – has announced that it will implement Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service to prioritize the growing needs of its customers with improved billing and metering solutions and to enhance energy efficiency across verticals.

The initiative, in line with the company’s digital transformation programs, aims to enhance core business processes that drive operational efficiency and upscale customer service. Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service delivers utility meter-to-cash solutions with the scale, agility, security and simplicity of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Requiring minimal customizations, the solution provides a user-friendly reporting module based on real-time data and supports easy integration between modules and third-party applications.

“Emicool’s ongoing digital transformation programs are focused to embrace unified integrated solutions that are fit-for-purpose and the best-in-class, successfully meeting the Company’s business, operational and financial needs. Using Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service, we have ensured the clients’ migration to a dynamic solution that facilitates smooth business operations and business model augmentations. By prioritizing customer needs, we are actively looking forward to the migration, reiterating the Company’s strategic steps towards transforming the district cooling industry services,” said Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO, Emicool.

Emicool’s strategic approach to upgrading customer transactions to digital modes is among the top priorities for the Company. CNS is the official partner and system integrator for Oracle in Dubai and the implementation of the cloud services by Computer Network Systems (CNS) will enhance the customer journey, facilitate energy consumption awareness, promote transparency and enhance demand and supply management.

Commenting on the partnership with Emicool, Hatem Hariri - Managing Director CNS Middle East said, “It is always a privilege to work with a customer, such as Emicool, who has already placed significance on improving the customer journey. Applying our experience in innovative technologies and digital transformation across major enterprise corporate landscapes, the intelligent solutions we integrate will improve employee work efficiencies and give a unique customer experience.”

Emicool is progressing steadily towards its digital transformation and has already rolled out unique initiatives like the first Unmanned Machinery Space (UMS) Plant completed in 2020, which uses Artificial Intelligence SMART Systems.

As part of Emicool’s sustained strategy to ensure customer satisfaction, the Company is constantly evaluating a range of digitization options and the implementation of Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service is another step forward. As the system runs on OCI, Emicool is benefitting from automated patching, upgrades, and security, freeing up valuable IT resources. OCI provides the utility with tools to better leverage data and improve the customer experience and be more proactive in addressing issues to maintain the highest levels of service and satisfaction.

“Oracle Energy and Water is proud to support Emicool, the first utility company in the region to adopt Oracle Cloud. Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service delivers a SaaS meter-to-cash solution to streamline Emicool’s customer operations from the back to the front office, while minimizing time-consuming customizations. Oracle Cloud offers a unified environment, providing a flexible cloud infrastructure, powerful standards-based platform, and a comprehensive portfolio of business applications - all on a subscription basis that Emicool can consume as their business requires,” added Nauman Afsar - Regional Vice President, MEA, Oracle Energy and Water.

About Emicool

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is a leading district cooling service provider in the UAE. The company was established in 2003 with headquarters at Dubai Investments Park [DIP]. Emicool ensures continuously exceeding customer expectations by providing district cooling services through its competent work force which delivers world-class levels of reliability, efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability. Since its inception, the company has achieved considerable success and currently provides services to Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Midriff Hills, Palazzo Versace & D1 tower, DWTC (Expo 2020), Jumeirah Bay, DAMAC Hills, Al Taif Business Centre and RTA 2020 Route.