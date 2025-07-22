Dubai, UAE – Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC, a leading provider of sustainable district cooling services in the UAE and a joint venture between Dubai Investments and Actis, has achieved recertification for five internationally recognized ISO standards by Bureau Veritas.

The recertifications cover ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management, ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety, ISO 46001:2019 for Water Efficiency Management, and ISO 50001:2018 for Energy Management— collectively reinforcing Emicool’s integrated approach to best practices in business performance and resource efficiency.

Dr. Adib El Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, stated: “The achievement of ISO certifications in five critical management systems is more than a set of certificates on the wall. It represents our unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the well-being of our Employees and planet. These certifications are testament to the rigours planning, collective effort, and steadfast support of every department to operational quality. Each system we have implemented reflects the core values we uphold — quality, responsibility, safety, efficiency, and innovation. More than meeting global standards, this achievement signifies a deeply rooted culture of continuous improvement and shared accountability — a culture that drives us forward every day.”

The successful completion of the audits validates Emicool’s comprehensive and integrated management systems, reflecting the company’s proactive commitment to minimizing environmental impact, optimizing resource efficiency, and upholding the highest standards of workplace health and safety.

James Magor, Sustainability Director at Actis, stated: “Actis is dedicated to creating sustainability leaders because we believe this results in more resilient businesses. Congratulations to Emicool for achieving this milestone, which demonstrates your continued commitment to achieving sustainability excellence”

As part of its ISO 50001 and ISO 46001 recertifications, Emicool has demonstrated measurable improvements in energy and water efficiency, underscoring its commitment to sustainable operations and continuous performance enhancement.

With these achievements, Emicool continues to lead the way in integrating innovation and sustainability, actively contributing to the UAE’s green economy and national environmental goals.

About Emirates District Cooling Company (EMICOOL)

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC is a leading district cooling service provider in the UAE. The company was established in 2003 with headquarters at Dubai Investments Park [DIP]. Emicool ensures continuously exceeding customer expectations by providing district cooling services through its competent work force which delivers world-class levels of reliability, efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability. Since its inception, the company has achieved considerable success and currently provides services to Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Midriff Hills, Palazzo Versace & D1 tower, DWTC (Expo 2020), Jumeirah Bay, DAMAC Hills, Al Taif Business Centre and RTA 2020 Route. Emicool is a Joint Venture between Dubai Investments PJSC and an Actis-led consortium, which also includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI).

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments PJSC is a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market with over 15,553 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets of AED 20 billion. Incorporated in 1995, the company has grown exponentially with investments in several businesses across diverse sectors. Dubai Investments portfolio includes key businesses with over 30 different companies. Since its inception, Dubai Investments has introduced cutting-edge technologies, pioneering business models, unique investment strategies and innovative concepts, driving progress across key sectors and markets including real estate, building materials, construction and contracting, education, healthcare, financial services and other services.

About Actis

Actis is a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure. We deliver competitive returns for institutional investors and measurable positive impact for countries, cities, and communities in which we operate. Our global experience, operational knowhow and strong culture allow us to create global sustainability leaders. We do it at scale. And have been doing so for decades. Since inception, we have raised US $24 billion to invest in a better tomorrow. Actis is a signatory to the United Nations backed Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), an investor initiative developed by the UNEP FI and the UN Global Compact. The firm has consistently been awarded the highest rating score in the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) independent assessment.