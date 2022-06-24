Emerson has inaugurated an expanded facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia to manufacture its Rosemount™ pressure and temperature transmitters and manifolds.

The inauguration was attended by Emerson executives, as well as Saudi Aramco and SABIC stakeholders from critical teams such as procurement and local content. Emerson has a longstanding collaborative relationship with Saudi Aramco and SABIC to support localization initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030 and local content programs like In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) and Nusaned.

“This expanded facility constitutes another milestone in Emerson’s commitment toward Saudi Vision 2030 and localization programs such as IKTVA and Nusaned. We are bringing our businesses closer to our customers and aligning our capabilities according to the needs of our customers. This facility will improve efficiency not just in production, but also in logistics and delivery costs, providing better value to our customers and partners,” said Liam Hurley, vice president and general manager of Emerson’s Western Region in Middle East and Africa.

“Emerson is thrilled with this expansion not only because we are able to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities to our key customers in the area, but also because of the opportunity to support local communities by providing continuous business opportunities and the development of local talent,” said Mounir Taleb, Emerson’s vice president for measurement solutions in the Middle East and Africa.

Senior manager for procurement of SABIC for the instrumentation category, Khalil Ramul, also commended Emerson for being soldiers of technology and leaders of excellence in his keynote speech delivered during the inauguration.

The new instrumentation facility is designed to offer expanded production capacity of transmitters to support future demand from Emerson key customers in the Kingdom. This investment follows Emerson’s recently launched Fluid & Motion Control manufacturing facility in Jubail and adds to its five other manufacturing sites across the Kingdom that manufacture valves, electrical products, pneumatic components, and control systems.

For more information on Emerson’s manufacturing capabilities in the Middle East and Africa region, visit https://www.emerson.com/en-ae.