Abu Dhabi: Emerson, a global technology and software company, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have partnered to explore Emerson’s manufacturing capabilities and other solutions that can be utilised to strengthen the oil and gas sector in the country. A visibility study will be conducted on Emerson’s current manufacturing capabilities and other solutions that can be leveraged by ADNOC under this partnership.

Vidya Ramnath, President of Emerson Middle East & Africa, and Dr. Saleh Al Hashmi, Director of Commercial & In-Country Value at ADNOC, signed Strategic Collaboration Agreements and Letters of Intent at ADIPEC.

“We are delighted to partner with ADNOC to explore avenues and leverage our existing local manufacturing of equipment in the UAE, and we look forward to contributing to the development of the energy sector in the nation. We will continue to explore future opportunities for strengthening our collaboration with ADNOC,” said Ramnath.

Dr. Saleh Al Hashmi, Commercial & In-Country Value Director of ADNOC said, “We are ready to work with investors and suppliers to enable them to set up, or expand, manufacturing in the UAE and we invite local and business partners to grasp the significant opportunities this will create. ADNOC, as part of the Make It In The Emirates campaign, has identified AED 70 billion worth of opportunities to manufacture products locally. We look forward to working with our partners to further support the growth and diversification of the UAE economy.”

Under the agreements, areas of exploration will cover existing and potential local manufacturing capacities for valves and different ranges of instrumentation – including Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Machine Condition Monitoring (MCM) Systems and their associated accessories - in the UAE. Local manufacturing of Distributed Control Systems (DCS) and Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) will also be explored.

