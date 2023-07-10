Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority (HRA), Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD), and Rabdan Academy, has conducted a detailed study to assess the knowledge, experience and competencies of Abu Dhabi Government human resources in the field of business continuity management.

The study was conducted on top management from Abu Dhabi Government entities as well as specialised teams concerned with the implementation of the business continuity management system to determine their knowledge and experience in the field. The study aimed to identify recommendations to support Abu Dhabi Government leaders and human resources in achieving comprehensive knowledge in business continuity to contribute to ensuring the ability of businesses to continue operations during disruptions.

The study highlighted the strong development of Abu Dhabi Government entities in implementing business continuity management, including emergency management procedures, and the activation of business continuity plans. The results also highlighted the need for entities to continue their efforts in developing human resources capable of keeping pace with rapid changes in the field of emergencies, crises, and disasters.

Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of ADCMC, said: “This study aligns with our continuous endeavours to promote the readiness of government entities and their staff in business continuity procedures and the application of best practices to enhance the resilience of the emirate and the continuity of business in the face of disruptions. This in turn contributes to achieving the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government to consolidate the emirate's position as a leading model in emergency, crisis, and disaster management and comes as part of the centre's responsibility to develop a pioneering system for response, recovery, resilience building, and institutional development.

“This study confirmed Abu Dhabi’s readiness to handle various emergencies, crises, and disasters, as well as the effectiveness of its policies and strategies that ensure business continuity and the development of a qualified government workforce that is capable of activating response mechanisms effectively. In this context, we reaffirm the centre’s commitment to supporting various government entities in developing their capabilities in business continuity to consolidate the emirate's leading reputation in the field.

Her Excellency Amal Nasser Al Jabri, Director General of the Human Resources Authority (HRA), emphasised the importance of the study in elevating the implementation of the business continuity framework. She highlighted its alignment with the authority's strategic objectives and the evolving labor market.

Her Excellency added: “As part of the HRA's strategic vision, the study aims to fortify the implementation of the Business Continuity Management System and fostering collaboration with strategic partners to ensure adaptability and resilience in the face of potential crises. We continuously develop policies, programmes, and plans to enhance the capabilities and expertise of our national talents, enabling them to adapt effectively to different situations. Our aim is to establish a flexible and resilient system that can navigate crises according to the best industry standards and practices.”

His Excellency Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director-General of SCAD, said: "The study shows the efforts and the remarkable progress made by government cadres in managing various emergencies, crises, and disasters.

“In line with endeavours of Abu Dhabi's government entities to enhance their response levels in emergency and crisis situations, SCAD is committed to providing decision-makers with reliable and accurate statistical data and indicators that support planning and developing policies and strategies for effective crisis and disaster management. The statistical data is essential to assess the impact of implementation and highlight the opportunities to enhance national capabilities to improve levels of preparedness and resilience in the face of emergencies.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: “Rabdan Academy is delighted to collaborate with our strategic partners on this high-level study. The results of this study represent a significant milestone in enhancing the capacity of qualified national cadres in the country. We are proud to have contributed to this effort through the participation of our specialised researchers, who are highly qualified at the world's leading universities. At Rabdan Academy, we are committed to supporting resilience and business continuity, and we strive to align our practices and standards with the best international standards.”

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) was established in 2019 with the aim of enhancing the emirate's preparedness to face emergencies, crises, and disasters. The centre prepares general policies, strategies, and plans related to emergency, crisis, and disaster management for the emirate in coordination with the concerned authorities. This is in addition to coordinating with its partners and stakeholders and acting as a link that synchronises and organises emergency, crisis, and disaster management tasks using its pioneering system. This contributes to building the emirate's resilience and achieving the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government to establish the emirate as a world leader in emergency, crisis, and disaster management.

