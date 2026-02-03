Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ / B3: EMBJ3) has signed a long-term agreement with Virgin Australia to equip its E2 fleet with the AHEAD (Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis) system. The solution helps airlines implement digital predictive maintenance on their E-Jet fleets, using data to identify and predict potential issues before they become critical.

AHEAD provides real-time monitoring of systems including the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), fuel, pneumatics, hydraulics, avionics, engines, navigation, air conditioning, and flight controls. The platform collects data both in-flight and on the ground, applying analytics and predictive algorithms to support proactive maintenance. These capabilities help operators reduce unscheduled downtime, and optimize fleet availability. AHEAD also provides valuable help by lowering both operational costs and CO2 emissions, by eliminating avoidable fuel burns linked to maintenance issues.

Virgin Australia Regional Airlines Executive General Manager, Nathan Miller said: “Our E2 jets are a game-changer, delivering a more reliable, efficient and comfortable experience for our customers. The AHEAD tool will help us stay in front of maintenance issues, ensuring we are getting the very best out of our new aircraft and helping us strengthen operational performance across our network.”

“This agreement with Virgin Australia underscores Embraer’s commitment to driving digital innovation in aviation. By integrating the AHEAD platform into the E2 fleet, we are enabling predictive maintenance that reduces unscheduled downtime, optimizes operational efficiency, and lowers maintenance costs. These capabilities help Virgin Australia maximize fleet availability and improve overall operational performance,” said Carlos Naufel, President and CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

Virgin Australia has eight firm orders for E2 jets and has already taken delivery of two aircraft. The airline’s E190-E2 fleet is based in Perth and operated by Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA).

About Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia (ASX:VGN) was founded in 2000 and is now one of the largest Australian airlines operating an extensive domestic network as well as short-haul international services, charter and cargo operations, and its loyalty program, Velocity Frequent Flyer. Velocity members can use their Points to redeem flights to over 650 destinations around the world through Virgin Australia and the airline’s extensive list of international partner carriers. Virgin Australia employs more than 8,000 people. For further information please visit virginaustralia.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, and provides after-sales Services & Support to customers.

Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 150 million passengers annually.

Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.